Nikki Haley tours SC State University amid low enrollment, criticisms of school president

ORANGEBURG — Despite dwindling enrollment and criticism of the school's administration from faculty and alumni, Nikki Haley says she still believes it's a great day at South Carolina State University.

The former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations toured the university's campus April 12 and offered a boost of support for embattled President James Clark, saying she thinks he is the right man to lead.

"I would love to see what five more years of President Clark would do because I think it would be magic," said Haley, a Republican who is expected to run for president in 2024.

While S.C. State has historically been one of the largest and best-known of the Palmetto State's eight historically black colleges and universities, the school has been mired in controversy for years.

Clark, a former AT&T executive, took over as president in July 2016, when the university was at jeopardy of losing its accreditation due to flailing finances and declining enrollment. That dire risk has since gone away, but another blow to enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic landed Clark in hot water.

Haley's visit came weeks after some members of the school's faculty voted that they now have no confidence in Clark and the school's provost, Luke Learie, citing low enrollment, financial irresponsibility and a failure to prepare the campus to return safely to in-person learning amid the pandemic.

In a letter to the school's trustees, the faculty members wrote that Clark and Learie "have failed the University, lost credibility, and proven to be unfit to hold their positions based on their actions."

The faculty complaints tracked with similar frustrations from the alumni association, which issued a no-confidence vote in May.

"The alumni assessed our conditions and agreed that we cannot identify any measurable or positive result from the efforts of President Clark during his tenure," association President John Funny said at the time. "Further, we do not believe that it is within President Clark's ability to produce the results needed to move us forward."

But Clark attributed those criticisms to individual disagreements with his approach, saying that complaints and no-confidence votes from faculty and alumni are typical at other universities around the country.

"Quite frankly, a lot of presidents told me if you don't get one that means you're not pushing for change, you're not being disruptive enough," Clark said. "Yes, I'm a non-traditional president. I do things a little differently. I have a long-term focus. I focus on the long ball play. That doesn't satisfy everyone, and that's ok."

To the contrary, Clark said he gets calls from other faculty and alumni who are "very happy and say, 'Please stay the course because you are just what we need.' "

An unnamed faculty member dissented from the letter that criticized Clark, writing a separate one that said the no-confidence vote did not reflect the sentiments of the broader faculty.

Haley recommended a couple of changes. First, she encouraged the Legislature to seek out-of-state members for the university's board, a move that she said "would make a huge difference."

"Out-of-state board members bring experience, they bring money, they bring resources," Haley said. "Everything would change for South Carolina State if they could have out-of-state board members."

Second, Haley urged the board to maintain consistency by sticking with Clark's strategic vision rather than seesawing between new directions every few years.

"Just let this play out," Haley said. "You've gone through a terrible time in 2015, you've risen up on it, now you hit COVID. Don't stop now. The board has a terrible past history of constantly doing these no-confidence votes, and all that does is you're losing the consistency that the school next door continues to always have and thrive off of."

The "school next door" is Claflin University, a private HBCU that has continued to succeed with rising enrollment and higher rankings while S.C. State struggled.

The tour marked a rare public appearance for Haley in South Carolina since leaving then-President Donald Trump's administration at the end of 2018. While she occasionally appeared at fundraisers or other political events, the S.C. State tour tracked more closely with the type of stop she may have scheduled while governor.

Haley said the visit came after she called Clark to check in on how the school was doing, and he invited her to come see it for herself.

"I think people forget that when you're governor, you put your heart and soul in certain things," Haley said. "Even when I was at the UN, I always kept one eye on South Carolina. And there's certain things you just want to make sure it rolls beyond your time and it does well."

Haley also cited some personal connections to the university for her interest in it. The Bamberg native said she took tennis lessons there when she was growing up — she graduated from a nearby private high school — and noted that her father taught for decades at another HBCU, Voorhees College in Denmark.

As a result, Haley said she understands the "special" role HBCUs play and the importance of S.C. State to the Orangeburg community.

After stopping by the school's cybersecurity and nuclear research facilities and learning about its plans to expand agriculture programs, Haley said parents in South Carolina could be proud to send their kids to the school.

"I do hope they will stop looking at this as an Orangeburg school or a South Carolina school and realize that this is a national school that's just waiting to make its results known," Haley said.

Clark will be hoping the thumbs up from Haley will help persuade her former colleagues in the Statehouse to lend their support.

He recently requested around $12 million from the state's budget — money that he said would be invaluable for boosting retention and attracting new students as the campus plans to return to in-person learning in the fall.