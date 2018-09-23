Two days after the president questioned sexual assault claims made against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said people should not "second guess" sexual assault accusers.
Appearing in a pair of interviews Sunday morning, Haley was asked about the ongoing saga and whether Christine Blasey Ford should be heard.
Appearing in separate interviews on CNN and CBS, the former South Carolina governor reiterated one idea: Ford, and other sexual assault accusers, should be heard.
"Accusers go through a lot of trauma. Some handle it one way, and some handle it another way. Regardless, it’s not something we want to do to blame the accuser or try and second guess the accuser," Haley told CNN's Jake Tapper.
Haley's comments came after President Donald Trump tweeted his doubts Friday about Ford's claims. In that tweet, Trump said that if the sexual assault against Ford was "as bad she says," then "charges would have been immediately filed" with local law enforcement agencies at the time.
Haley pushed back, saying the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault are unknown.
"What I've said often is she deserves respect. She deserves to be heard. Kavanaugh, who's been accused, deserves to be heard; and I think we'll get all our answers next week," Haley told CNN.
Ford's lawyers said Saturday that Ford has accepted the Senate Judiciary Committee's request to testify against Kavanaugh at a Senate hearing next week.
Ford has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during a party while both were in high school in the early 1980s.
Kavnaugh has denied the accusations.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Graham said Ford will be treated respectfully during the hearing but said "she will be challenged."
Graham, who has been openly supportive of Kavanaugh's nomination, was asked whether there was anything that Ford could say to vote against his nomination.
"What do you expect me to do?" Graham said. "I'm just being honest: Unless there's something more, no, I'm not going to ruin Judge Kavanaugh's life over this."
This is not the first time Haley has urged people to listen to women. After a torrent of sexual harassment and misconduct allegations were lodged against powerful men in Washington and in the film industry in December, Haley said the "time has come" for women who have been mistreated or violated by men to speak up and be heard.
Appearing later on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday morning, Haley urged senators to take charge and lead in way that is responsible on this matter.
"We see way too much politics in this," Haley told John Dickerson. "And I think at the end of the day the goal is the truth."