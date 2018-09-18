United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley — and her longtime adoration of rock legend Joan Jett — is coming to a theater near you.
The former South Carolina governor makes a cameo in "Bad Reputation," a new feature-length documentary coming out next week about Jett's life and career as a rock 'n' roll pioneer and pop culture icon.
Other high-profile Jett fans interviewed for the film include Billie Joe Armstrong, Miley Cyrus, Debbie Harry, Iggy Pop, Kristen Stewart, Pete Townhsend and others, according to a press release about the documentary directed by Kevin Kerslake.
"Her life and music have always been an inspiration to me," Haley said in February 2017, when she tweeted a picture showing her being interviewed for the film. She also added the hashtags #JoanJeff and #QueenofRocknRoll.
Haley, the first Indian-American elected governor, has long been a fan of Jett. In 2012, Haley told Marie Claire that she has a great love for Jett and her music.
"When I am going through the toughest times, I’ll blast her music," she told the magazine. "I tell you, Joan Jett is my idol. I would just love to meet her!"
In 2014, while Haley was governor, she got to do just that.
Jett, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, had to pave her own way in the music industry when record labels rejected her. She didn't let that stop her and started her own indie label called Blackheart.
To date, Jett has had eight platinum and gold albums, along with nine Top 40 singles, including the iconic hit "I Love Rock 'N' Roll" and "I Hate Myself for Loving You."
Haley has regularly tweeted lyrics to Jett's songs in the past. When she cut her second term short when President Donald Trump tapped her to become America’s ambassador to the United Nations, the advice she gave McMaster came from Jett.
During her final State of the State address, she told then-incoming Gov. Henry McMaster, "Just be yourself and everything will fall in line, the way it's supposed to be. If you're yourself, that's the best thing you can do."
Haley's appearance in the film is made all the more interesting given Jett's open opposition to the Trump administration. Jett recently teamed up with Blondie for the music video of "Doom or Destiny."
In the music video, Jett and Blondie co-host a news program, in which a Trump-like orange sock puppet can be seen at one point standing behind a podium with a speech bubble nearby saying, "Fake news!"
The film "Bad Reputation" debuted at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, but will be available on-demand and in theaters nationwide on Sept. 28. Special screenings are also planned for Sept. 26.