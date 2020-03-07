Nikki Haley's endorsement binge, plus who's not running again for the SC Statehouse

South Carolina can't get enough of endorsement fever.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn received major buzz for helping former Vice President Joe Biden win the state's Democratic presidential primary last week before traveling to other primary states as a top surrogate.

Nikki Haley is trying to work some magic for Republicans.

Last month, the former S.C. governor and United Nations ambassador headlined fundraisers for Senate candidate Bill Hagerty of Tennessee and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

Last week, Haley drew 1,100 supporters (and standing ovations) at U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman's reelection kickoff in Richburg.

And Monday, Haley is heading to suburban Atlanta, where she will endorse U.S Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who is tying to win the open Georgia seat she filled last year.

Haley has been a reliable campaign headliner for other D.C. types, including Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

(However, she's mum on a preference in her own backyard, taking a pass on a recent question from The Post and Courier's Jamie Lovegrove on whether she had a favorite in South Carolina's 1st District congressional GOP race.)

Of course, all of this endorsing could boost a potential 2024 bid for the Bamberg native.

For now, publicly, Haley is not endorsing that.

Who's not running for the Statehouse again

With election filing about a week away, at least nine state lawmakers already plan on not seeking reelection this year — including six Charleston-area representatives.

Nancy Mace, a Daniel Island Republican businesswoman, is running for Congress.

Peter McCoy, a Charleston Republican lawyer, is President Donald Trump's nominee as a U.S. attorney for South Carolina.

Mike Sottile, a 71-year-old Republican from Isle of Palms, will retire after 12 years.

Con Chellis, a Summerville Republican, will not return for a second term after trying to commute back and forth to Columbia each day to spend time with his family and insurance business.

"With candid humility, that schedule is just not sustainable," the 41-year-old son of a former state treasurer said.

Two Charleston-area Democrats are not seeking reelection: 69-year-old businessman Robert Brown of Hollywood, who has spent 20 years at the Statehouse; and 66-year-old radio talk show host David Mack of North Charleston, who will leave after 24 years.

Another pair of Republican House members are departing: Gary Clary, a 72-year-old retired judge from Clemson who spent three terms in the Legislature; and Mac Toole, a 73-year-old businessman from West Columbia with 18 years in office.

In the Senate, Greg Gregory, a Lancaster Republican, is ending his second Statehouse stint to concentrate on his family's building supply business. He came back in 2011 to fill the unexpired term of Mick Mulvaney after the now-acting White House chief of staff was elected to Congress.

2020 primary data mining

Anyone following the S.C. Democratic presidential primary last week knows Biden won every county in his rout of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

So let's look at how the other candidates did based on voting data assembled by The Post and Courier's David Slade.

Steyer: For all the money he spent (more that twice than the rest of the field combined), billionaire Tom Steyer walked away atop just six precincts — three each in the Lowcountry (Berkeley, Colleton and Hampton counties) and Upstate (Greenwood, McCormick and Oconee counties). He did finish second in roughly 20 percent of the state's 2,259 precincts, mainly in Sumter, Richland and Orangeburg counties. Steyer spent close to $400 for each vote he got. He left the race on S.C. primary night.

Buttigieg: Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., and the winner in Iowa, won two very small Berkeley County precincts and was second in more than 100 others — mainly in Charleston and Beaufort counties. He dropped out before Super Tuesday.

Warren: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren won a North Charleston precinct and was second in eight precincts, mainly near the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. She dropped out Thursday.

Klobuchar: Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was hot after New Hampshire, finished second in three precincts in different parts of the state — Lancaster, Georgetown and Dillon counties. She also dropped out before Super Tuesday.

Gabbard: Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard tied atop one precinct in South Carolina, knotting Biden 3-3 outside Ehrhardt in Bamberg County. Her best showing statewide was getting 27 votes in a Charleston County West Ashley precinct. Gabbard was still in the race as of press time.

Dropouts: Votes for everyone on the ballot counted, including the 3,129 cast for the five candidates who dropped out of the race before their names could be removed. Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang led the 2020 dropouts with 1,066 votes. His best performance came in Northeast Richland County and the same West Ashley precinct where Gabbard received her most votes. He only received six.