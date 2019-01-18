Another member of the Haley family is entering politics.
Rena Haley, the 20-year-old daughter of former South Carolina governor and United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, is running for student body vice president at Clemson University, where she is a junior majoring in nursing.
Her running mate is Collin Huskey, a biology major who was student body president at Chesnee High School.
The ticket already has a brand, "Reaching New Heights," and a major booster with a retweet from the campaign account by Nikki Haley, herself a Clemson grad.
Their preliminary platform is "improving student voice," Huskey said. They expect to face four other opponents.
Huskey, a 19-year-old aspiring surgeon, said he became friends with Rena Haley after they shared a class last year. When he decided to run for student government, he thought she would be a good running mate because of her work ethic and compassion, he said.
Huskey said he did not choose Rena Haley because of her mother, whom he has not met.
"I think (Rena) has made a name for herself with her hard work," said Huskey, whose father is co-founder of a Spartanburg land surveying company.
Nikki and Rena Haley did not respond immediately Friday for requests to comment.
Nikki Haley, 46, has been involved in politics since her daughter was in elementary school — first as a state legislator for six years, then as governor for another six and finally the past two years at the United Nations.
Haley's children have largely remained out of the limelight with the exception of her posting photos of them on social media, though Rena Haley getting a part-time job at the Statehouse gift shop in 2012 at the age of 14 generated some criticism about nepotism.
Nikki Haley is living in New York while her son finishes high school after resigning from the United Nations last year. She is reportedly writing a book. Haley has said she has no plans to run for president in 2020 but is expected widely to seek a White House bid in 2024.