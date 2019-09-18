COLUMBIA — Nikki Haley, the daughter of Indian immigrants who would became South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador, will make stops in Charleston and Spartanburg as well as religious community hubs on a national tour for her new memoir, "With All Due Respect."

Haley announced a dozen stops from Texas to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday for the book that will be released Nov. 12. They include visits to Jewish community centers and a major Christian college that allows her to build ties with religious communities to boost a potential 2024 White House bid.

Her tour will take her to Converse College in Spartanburg on Nov. 16 and an announced location in Charleston on Nov. 17.

We are excited to announce our book tour schedule! Hope to see you there. Sign up today for your location at: https://t.co/O12HnVj3M4#WithAllDueRespectBookTour pic.twitter.com/kaJFHEF0tf — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 18, 2019

Haley has made few public appearances in South Carolina since leaving the United Nations at the end of last year. She visited her hometown of Bamberg in April for an event tied to her nonprofit group, The Original Six Foundation.

The book is part of Haley's post-Trump administration moves seen as building blocks for an anticipated 2024 presidential run. She started a policy group, Stand for America, and offered herself on the speaking circuit for a reported $200,000 an appearance.

Haley, 47, has been a staunch supporter of Israel with several of her post-United Nations speeches coming before Jewish groups, some of which have given her awards for her work. She also traveled to Israel in June.

On her book tour, she visits the 92nd Street Y, a Jewish community center on New York's ritzy Upper East Side, on the day "With All Due Respect" is released. Other stops include Jewish community centers in Atlanta and outside Philadelphia.

Haley also is scheduled to visit Liberty University in Virginia, an evangelical Christian hub where the school's leader, Jerry Falwell Jr., is a huge supporter of President Donald Trump.

"With All Due Respect" is a follow-up to her 2011 memoir "Can't Is Not an Option," which was published soon after Haley was became South Carolina's first female and minority governor.

The new book will include inside looks into her successful efforts to remove the Confederate flag from the S.C. Statehouse grounds after the 2015 mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston as well as her two years working in the Trump administration where she sometimes clashed with the White House.

The book's title comes from a 2018 response to a Trump adviser who said Haley was confused when she spoke about the administration's stance on Russian sanctions. "With all due respect, I don’t get confused," she shot back.

Since leaving the United Nations, Haley has remained in New York, where her son is finishing high school. She has become a board member at Boeing Co., which has a plant in North Charleston.

Haley has enjoyed positive buzz for leaving the Trump administration on her own terms without the controversy that led to the ouster of other cabinet members. Her new book is expected to shed light on how she accomplished that.

"This book reveals a woman who can hold her own — and better — in domestic and international power politics, a diplomat who is unafraid to take a principled stand even when it is unpopular, and a leader who seeks to bring Americans together in divisive times," a blurb from her publisher says.