Nikki Haley, President Donald Trump's former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina's former governor, will return to her hometown of Bamberg next week to visit an after-school program.
The Tuesday trip is tied to Haley's work with The Original Six (O6) Foundation, which she created to address education in rural parts of the state.
Haley, who is a product of South Carolina public schools, will visit the Richard Carroll Elementary School. The elementary school is one of three schools where The O6 Foundation provides after-school homework assistance to fourth- through eighth-graders.
The other schools are Manning Junior High School in Clarendon County, and Jonesville Elementary and Middle School in Union County.
While at Richard Carroll Elementary, Haley will spend time with students, parents, teachers and school administrators to discuss the impact of the foundation's Practice Makes Perfect Homework Center, according to a media advisory about Haley's scheduled visit.
In February, Haley was named chair of the organization's board of trustees. Its mission is to help improve education for every child, especially in the state’s poorest counties. The foundation is named for Haley’s parents and siblings — the so-called "original six."
Though Haley left her post as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. in January, her political stock continues to rise. She is frequently hailed as a rising star in the Republican Party, despite her claims that she has no plans to run for president — at least in 2020.
Haley also keeps her own political stock relevant by regularly weighing in on foreign policy. And she doesn't shy away from weighing in on national politics.
After the release of a redacted version of the special counsel's investigation into Russia's efforts to influence the presidential election and Trump's involvement, Haley tweeted her concerns Thursday about how the investigation was launched.
In February, Haley formed her own policy group called Stand for America Now.
In the private sector, Haley has been nominated for a seat on the board of directors at Boeing Co., the aerospace giant that has a 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston. Shareholders will vote on Haley's nomination at the company’s annual meeting scheduled for April 29 in Chicago.
She's also on the speech circuit and, according to a January report from CNBC, requests $200,000 and a private jet for speaking engagements inside the country.
Most recently, she spoke at a luncheon for the Houston Automobile Dealers Association. In June, she will be speaking in Dallas at Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit, a four-day conference for conservative women between the ages of 15 and 27.
This month, St. Martin’s Press announced Haley is writing a book about her time in the Trump administration. The still-untitled book is planned for a fall release.