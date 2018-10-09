In a move that stunned the international community as well as her home state of South Carolina, United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley abruptly resigned her post Tuesday short of two years on the job.

Her resignation was accepted by President Donald Trump. Haley plans to stay on through the end of the year.

During a joint Oval Office appearance with the president, Haley said she has no plans to challenge him for the White House in 2020, as some had speculated as an option. Many political analysts continue to peg her as one of the most formidable GOP prospects in 2024 or beyond.

Trump said Haley first told him of her plans to resign six months ago. Haley's resignation letter, which was first obtained by The Washington Post, was dated Oct. 3.

Trump in his Oval Office comments praised Haley and lamented that she was leaving.

"She got to know the players. She got to know China, Russia, India. She knows everybody. And they like her," Trump said. "And I think maybe more importantly, they respect her."

Haley had been seen as a rising star of the administration and Republican politics when she left her elected position as governor of South Carolina in 2016 after Trump tapped her for the position. She was confirmed to the international role four days after Trump's inauguration.

Haley called her service "an honor of a lifetime."

"I'll never truly step aside from fighting for our country," Haley said in her remarks Tuesday in which she touted achievements that included condemning chemical weapons in Syria, changes to NATO and tariffs.

Why Haley is leaving is still unclear, but Haley cited her thoughts on term limits as a reason.

"I think you have to be selfless enough to know when you step aside and allow someone else to do the job," Haley said.

Haley also tried to quell longstanding rumors that she has presidential aspirations — at least for now.

"No, I am not running for 2020," she said. "I can promise you I will be campaigning for this one," she added, pointing to Trump.

Haley, who has clashed openly with the president on various fronts during her tenure, took time to praise the Trump administration. She called Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser Jared Kushner "a hidden genius no one understands."

Haley also called Ivanka Trump "a great friend."

"They do a lot of things behind the scenes that I wish people could see," Haley said. "We're a better country because of the administration."

Reaction to her exit came in the form of praise for her achievements.

"She is a clear concise voice for American leadership, American values, and has been a true agent of reform when it came to the United Nations," said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

Many longtime Haley allies in South Carolina said they were as surprised as anyone by her decision.

“In my mind, she will be the first female president,” said U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C, who entered the Statehouse at the same time as Haley in 2005. “But this is a shocker.”

Haley's predecessor in the governor's office, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, questioned the timing of the announcement.

"This is not typically the kind of thing one would announce before a fairly pivotal set of midterms," said Sanford, R-Charleston. "That leads one to guess if there's another shoe about to drop from the administration's standpoint."

Sanford cited recent news that a Washington watchdog group had called for an investigation into Haley's flights on private jets. Two former members of the Trump administration, EPA Chief Scott Pruitt and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, both resigned this year amid ethical questions about their lavish air travel.

"His job is to smell the political winds," Sanford said of Trump. "And if you look at what happened to Pruitt and Tom Price, the private plane issue proved lethal."

Haley's resignation also comes shortly after her rotation as president of the United Nations Security Council wrapped up at the end of September.

Before the Tuesday morning press conference, Haley's Twitter account had already deleted any mention of her past position in her bio. Only a link to her Instagram account, which also had removed any mention of her tenure at the U.N., remained along with her location in New York, N.Y.

In a Saturday post on social media, Haley shared a photo of her back in South Carolina with former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell, who some believe could be Haley's successor at the UN.

The news of Haley's impending departure reverberated through social media, shocking many.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted his support of Haley, calling her "a clear, consistent, and powerful voice for America’s interests and democratic principles on the world stage." Ryan, who announced this year that he will retire at the end of his term, praised Haley for her time in the Trump administration.

Ryan continued on Twitter, "She challenged friend and foe to be better. I am saddened that she is leaving the administration, but so grateful for her service. Thank you, Nikki."

Trump said the search for Haley's successor has already begun, estimating it could be announced "within the next two to three weeks, maybe sooner."

He also said Haley has made the job a desirable one.

"She made it a more glamorous position that it was two years ago," he said, adding, "She made it a more important position."

Haley said she plans to do whatever she can to make sure things are ready for her successor.

And in a modified refrain of what became her signature salutation that "It's a great day in South Carolina" Haley told the nation on the day she announced her resignation, "It's a great day in the United States. And I'm proud to have been part of the team."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.