Saddled with some debt, Nikki Haley needed to make money after leaving the Trump administration last year.

Now we know how much the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador expects to make from one post-government job.

CNBC reported Wednesday that Haley is asking for $200,000 and a private jet for speaking engagements inside the country. The fees rise for speeches outside the United States, the network reported, citing seven unnamed sources.

Her fee for one speech is more than what she earned in a year as governor ($106,000) or ambassador ($180,000). Haley's fee is close to what Hillary Clinton received after she resigned as secretary of state in 2013 and matches what former Vice President Joe Biden received last year from a Michigan business group, according to The Associated Press and New York Times.

Haley has reportedly signed with the Washington Speakers Bureau, a powerful booker whose clients include former President George W. Bush, former British Prime Minister David Cameron, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, cable news anchor Anderson Cooper and former pro basketball star Magic Johnson.

Haley, her spokeswoman and WSB co-founder Harry Rhoads did not respond immediately for requests for comment Wednesday.

Haley left the United Nations after two years at the same point where she would finished her second and final term as governor if she did not leave midterm to go to New York. The former bookkeeper for her parent's clothing store spent the past 14 years in politics.

Haley listed up to $1 million in debt in her latest financial disclosure forms from a mortgage, line of credit and credit cards, though a spokeswoman said at the time that her family's debt was "well below $500,000" late last year.

Since then, Haley and her husband, Michael, sold their Lexington home in November for $405,000, which was nearly one-third more than what they paid for it two decades ago.

The Post and Courier also learned Haley is writing her second book for which she should get a hefty advance.

Details have not been released, but Haley received a $500,000 advance for her memoir, "Can't is Not an Option," soon after she became South Carolina's first female and first minority governor in 2011.

Haley, 47, has said she has no plans to run for president in 2020 but is expected widely to seek a White House bid in 2024.

She is living in New York while her son finishes high school. Her daughter is following Haley a bit into politics by running for Clemson University student government vice president.