Nikki Haley reads to Columbia kindergartners as part of her SC nonprofit book program

COLUMBIA — Nikki Haley visited a Columbia elementary school to read to kindergarten students as her educational nonprofit continues to distribute thousands of books to young children around the state.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations launched the Original Six Foundation in 2011 when she was South Carolina governor, and the foundation absorbed the "My First Library" program last year in an effort to help over 1,250 students with reading skills as they prepare to enter first grade.

The program allows students in high-poverty areas around the state to choose 10 books to start their own home libraries so that they stay engaged with reading during the summer months.

"We know that if children can't read by the third grade, they're four times less likely to graduate high school," Haley said May 26. "This is making sure that those rural, challenged areas have the same opportunities, that we're able to lift up those kids and let them know that they are deserving regardless of where they're born and raised."

Haley stopped by one of the 16 participating schools, Logan Elementary School, and read from "Jabari Jumps," a children's book by Gaia Cornwall about a young boy who gathers the courage to jump off a diving board for the first time. She then guided students around the library as they picked out books to take home.

The school's principal, David Copeland, said he appreciated Haley's visit as he works to get his students more interested in reading. The costumed mascot of the local minor league baseball team, the Columbia Fireflies, also made an appearance to give the students another reason to enjoy the book fair.

"I think it's important that we create a love for reading," Copeland said. "We don't want them to look at it as a task. ... So we want to make it as exciting as possible."

While some of the participating schools are in high-poverty areas of bigger cities such as Columbia, many of them are in more rural parts of the state, including Haley's native Bamberg County.

"We focused a lot on rural, challenged areas because that's where I'm from," Haley said. "We didn't know what we didn't have, but all of those kids deserve just as much as the wealthy school districts."

Though Haley would not take any political questions from reporters during the school visit, she continues to be considered as one of the Republicans most likely to become a presidential candidate either in the 2024 election or beyond.

After a stop at S.C. State University last month, Haley said she would not run against former President Donald Trump if he seeks the GOP nomination again in 2024. But she has remained politically active since leaving the United Nations, campaigning for Republican candidates around the country.

Haley is slated to address the future of the GOP as part of the Ronald Reagan Library's "Time for Choosing" speaker series later this year along with U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, another South Carolina Republican who has sparked speculation about presidential potential. The dates for Haley and Scott's speeches have not been set.