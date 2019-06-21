Nikki Haley has joined the Republican establishment — and with President Donald Trump — in sending a message that Roy Moore should not run again for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama.

"Who in the world are his advisors?" the former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador tweeted Friday.

"At what point does he think another run will have a different response," she added. "He does not represent our Republican Party."

Haley's criticism comes as a host of GOP leaders, including the president and some of his allies, have made it clear they do not want to see Moore make another bid for the seat that flipped to Democrat Doug Jones two years ago.

Moore, an outspoken former judge, was widely condemned as an unfit candidate in 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple, much-younger women arose from his past.

In line with Haley's views, a slew of Republicans, including current members of the Senate, are trying to dissuade or thwart Moore's return, among them U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

According to media reports, Scott has talked to Jeff Sessions, Trump's former attorney general who held the Alabama Senate seat prior to joining the administration, about seeking his old seat again.

Scott's spokesman tweeted this week "For the record, Senator Tim Scott does not support Roy Moore's candidacy for the United States Senate. He believes that the good voters of Alabama will choose the best Republican nominee, and that will not be Mr. Moore."

Haley has not been shy about using Twitter to comment on Republican acts or what she sees as outrageous conduct by Democrats.

In recent days, she also spoke out against New York Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for saying the U.S. was running concentration camps in the way it is housing border-crossers from Mexico.

"This has to stop. Paging all Democrats ... where are you? This loose offensive language is embarrassing and offensive," Haley said in part of a tweet.

But Moore became the target Friday.

During the 2017 race, several women accused Moore of pursuing romantic or sexual relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two accused him of assault or molestation. Moore denied the accusations.

In addition to the charge raised by women from his past, Moore is perhaps best known for defending his courthouse display of the Ten Commandments.

Moore announced his bid this week saying, “People in Alabama are not only angry, they are going to act on that anger. They want Washington, and other people outside their state, out of this election.”

Trump tweeted last month that Moore “cannot win” and said Republicans need to retake the seat to preserve what his administration has accomplished.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted.

Asked whether Trump would support or oppose Moore, Erin Perrine — a spokeswoman for the president’s reelection campaign — said only that “I refer you to the president’s previous tweets on the matter.”

U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, legislator Arnold Mooney and businessman Stanley Adair have already announced bids, and others are expected to enter the race.

Moore won the GOP nomination in 2017 by defeating former Alabama Sen. Luther Strange, who had the backing of the party establishment at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.