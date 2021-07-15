Nikki Haley backs Tim Scott in first SC endorsement of 2022 elections

COLUMBIA — Nikki Haley is throwing more support behind U.S. Sen. Tim Scott as he begins his 2022 reelection campaign, promising to bring two of South Carolina's most prominent Republicans back together on the campaign trail.

In a statement shared first with The Post and Courier, the former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said she is proud to endorse Scott "because he's proven he will never let us down."

As governor, Haley appointed Scott in late 2012 to the Senate seat he now holds.

"While D.C. Democrats play identity politics, Tim Scott is focused on solutions," Haley said. "From opportunity zones to police reform that supports law enforcement, he's making sure everyone has access to the American dream."

The announcement marks Haley's first South Carolina endorsement of the 2022 election cycle.

While Haley has already helped Scott with digital fundraising, her Stand for America political action committee will make an additional fundraising push for him through email and text message solicitations, according to a Haley aide.

Haley plans to stump for Scott later in the campaign season, the aide said, but specifics have not been set.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

Scott won't need much financial help. His campaign announced this week that he raked in $9.6 million in the second three months of 2021 — a massive haul that lifted his campaign war chest to $14.5 million. But the additional boost can't hurt in the increasingly expensive world of campaigning.

Scott said he is honored to have Haley's support, calling her "a great conservative leader who I've had the pleasure of working with to create jobs, lower taxes, and improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians."

Two Democrats so far have announced their intentions to seek the party's nomination to challenge Scott: state Rep. Krystle Matthews of Ladson and Spartanburg County Democratic Party Chairwoman Angela Geter. Neither have released their fundraising totals yet.

Both Haley and Scott have been viewed as potential future presidential candidates, especially after they spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Scott has long said his 2022 Senate reelection bid would be his last. But he has declined to rule out seeking higher office, saying only that for now he is focused on winning in 2022.

Haley's rise to national prominence over the past decade and campaign travels across the country in recent years has prompted speculation that she's gearing up for a White House bid. But Haley said earlier this year she would not run in 2024 if former President Donald Trump decides to seek his old office.