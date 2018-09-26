COLUMBIA — If legislators don't pass a law aligning the state's tax code with the federal overhaul, South Carolinians will have a much tougher time filing their income tax returns next year.
Business leaders, tax preparers, and state economists have urged legislators to pass a tax conformity law, saying filings will otherwise be overly complicated for everyone, from business owners to individuals filing 1040EZ short forms.
"We’ll move from one of the most simple states in filing to one of the most complex," Hartley Powell, director of the state's tax-collection agency, said at a recent South Carolina Cabinet meeting.
Legislative leaders hope to get it done during a special session next week, when they'd also take up Gov. Henry McMaster's line-item budget vetoes.
Tentative plans call for the Senate to meet Oct. 2 and the House to return the following day. But the lower chamber won't come back unless the Senate approves legislation aligning the state and federal tax systems, said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill.
A Senate committee is expected Wednesday to advance the latest plan to the floor for debate next week.
Without a conformity law, taxpayers could no longer use their federal taxable income to calculate their state taxes. The state Revenue Department would have to create new forms. Dozens of modifications would be required, Powell said.
Taxpayers would "have to have two sets of books and prepare two separate returns," said Ted Pitts, CEO of the state Chamber of Commerce. The legislation "is a no-brainer, and the General Assembly needs to adopt it."
The hangup has been over how to conform.
South Carolina legislators have routinely updated the state tax code to align with any new federal rules since 1985.
But this time, simply aligning with the latest IRS rules would result in South Carolinians collectively paying an additional $180 million in state income taxes next year, even as their federal taxes collectively shrank by $1.6 billion, according to estimates from the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.
That’s because a straight alignment would pick up the federal law’s changes to deductions and exemptions in calculating taxable income, but not the rate reductions.
"We wanted to make sure it was as revenue neutral as possible," Simrill said. "If we didn’t, South Carolina (tax coffers) would get a $200 million windfall."
The S.C. House passed its plan unanimously shortly before the regular session ended in May. Senators didn't take up the issue at all during a special session in June.
Some legislators wanted to attempt large-scale tax reform, a move that could tie up the legislation for years.
"That needs to be separate issue. That's more tax policy," said Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla, chairman of the panel that crafted the Senate's plan.
Both the House and Senate versions keep the changes fairly simple. They align with the federal code, while adding back personal exemptions that Congress rolled into the larger standard federal deduction.
The result is that the state's Revenue Department will collect no additional money because of the tax changes. But there are still winners and losers across all income levels, depending on the household.
About 13 percent of South Carolina tax filers would pay more under the latest proposal, while 43.7 percent would pay less and 43.6 percent would see no change, according to state economists. In general, those unlikely to pay more include parents with dependent children — particularly young children.
Simrill said the law needs to pass next week, so people who asked for an extension until Oct. 15 can take advantage of the few changes that took effect with this year's return.
Most of the federal tax law’s changes started this year, affecting returns that will be filed in 2019.
The most substantial change that applies to 2017 earnings allows higher deductions for medical expenses. State economists say 148,000 S.C. tax filers could collectively save $3.5 million in state taxes.
"If conformity's not ready (next week), there's no need to come back at all," Simrill said.