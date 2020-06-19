New Orleans mayor who took down Confederate statues says Charleston should move quickly

The mayor of the Confederacy's other Civil War jewel city has some advice for Charleston's John Tecklenburg.

Take down the John C. Calhoun statue from Marion Square as soon as he's legally able.

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu led that city's effort in which four Confederate monuments were removed over the course of 25 days in 2017.

Just like in Charleston, the City Council was behind him. Many in the city, which is 60 percent black, supported him, as well, while historic preservationists, Confederate backers and Louisiana Statehouse legislators tried to stop it, according to press accounts.

When the series of meetings, public hearings and court battles ended after seven different lawsuits and 13 judges, the city acted.

Gone were likenesses of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis, Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard and a monument honoring the White League, a group formed in the vein of the Ku Klux Klan.

Landrieu told Palmetto Politics in an interview Thursday that once hurdles are cleared, Tecklenburg should remove the Calhoun monument the very instant he's allowed.

"He should take (it) down as soon as he is legally authorized to do it, in a safe way so that nobody gets hurt and everybody is protected," Landrieu said.

"And he should make it as much of a positive effort as he possibly can," he said, noting that when a mayor signs an action it becomes law, "and it's his obligation to execute the law."

Landrieu was New Orleans' mayor from 2010 to 2018. He began his Confederate removal policy largely in response to the Emanuel AME Church shootings in Charleston, where nine black parishioners were murdered by a self-avowed black supremacist during Bible study.

Charleston City Council on Tuesday will vote on a resolution that cites Calhoun's 19th century racism and avid slavery defense as not compatible with 21st century messages of equality.

"Whereas, City Council has determined that it is fitting and in the best interests and welfare of the City that the statue of John C. Calhoun no longer be a part of Marion Square and that after its removal, the statue will be relocated to an appropriate site to be determined by the mayor in consultation with City Council, where it will be protected and preserved, and where the history of John C. Calhoun's life can be told," it reads in part.

The measure to move the statute, which according to an 1896 Evening Post newspaper article weighs 6,000 pounds, is expected to pass easily.

Afterward, the legal path is murky.

A Republican state lawmaker from Greenville County has requested a legal opinion from Attorney General Alan Wilson on the constitutionality of the Heritage Act, which prohibits moving or altering war period memorials without approval of the Legislature.

Wilson spokesman Robert Kittle said Friday the opinion will also delve into whether the act inclusively covers the Calhoun monument, which Tecklenburg's legal staff contends it doesn't because it is not a war monument.

The opinion should be available by Monday or Tuesday, Kittle said, which would be ahead of the City Council meeting Tuesday night.

Also reached Friday, S.C. Sons of Confederate Veterans Commander Jamie Graham said he wasn't at liberty to discuss the group's legal strategy. He did say it is their contention Calhoun's statue is a state interest matter.

"Every monument in South Carolina is under the act," he said, adding "it's a travesty that our history is being ripped apart."

Charleston's move toward taking the Calhoun monument down comes as a national poll said voters nationally support removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country, by a 52 percent to 44 percent margin.

That's a huge swing from 2017 when 39 percent supported the removal of Confederate statues and 50 percent opposed.

The Quinnipiac poll of 1,332 self-identified registered voters nationwide was in the field June 11-15, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.

"Historic figures in granite and iron that seemed protected just a few years ago now face the wrecking ball of public opinion," the pollster said.