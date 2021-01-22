New online appointment system and call center to simplify getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot

COLUMBIA — An online one-stop-shop scheduling system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in South Carolina should launch next week, replacing a nightmarish, several-step registration process even health officials refer to as a four-letter word.

Also aiding seniors' attempt to get a shot will be a telephone hotline specifically for vaccine questions and help making appointments, staffed by more operators, which should mean callers will actually get through.

Both should be up and running next week. Stay tuned for details, Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state's public health director, told reporters Friday.

Her timetable, while still loose, came a day after Marshall Taylor, acting director of the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, gave legislators a much more vague "days or weeks" for the simplified system, assuring them it would not be "months or a month."

The DHEC system that went live Jan. 13, when seniors 70 and over became eligible for a shot, involves checking a state website for green dots on a map — signifying where appointments are available — then contacting that provider to sign up.

But that's just the first layer of hassle. Next steps involve the federal Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS. And that requires having an email address, which many of South Carolina's must vulnerable residents lack.

The system slows down providers, too. The Medical University of South Carolina needs nine people daily just to enter data into VAMS, who could be redeployed to a vaccination clinic, said Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health.

Furthering complicating things are glitches within the system, which include the added irritation that VAMS "spontaneously cancels appointments," Taylor said.

He promised senators on Jan. 12 a replacement was in the works.

"VAMS is a four-letter word, and we don't like it either," Taylor said Thursday. "It's a difficult system for the providers to use, and DHEC, and the public, most importantly."

In DHEC's new, centralized online system, people will see providers' available appointment times and be able to schedule both their first and second shots. The follow-up shot, several weeks after the first, is necessary for immunity, both for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Those without an email can call the new hotline to make their appointments.

"It will be a much less clunky system than VAMS, and we think it will streamline things significantly," Taylor said.

DHEC's new call center will initially be staffed by 100 people, which will grow to several hundred people, he said.

DHEC already has a call center, but its operators take questions and handle appointments for everything the massive agency handles. Its staffing was doubled to 60 on Jan. 13 after a flood of calls from newly eligible seniors made it completely inoperable.

Until the designated vaccine call center is up, Taylor said, people should continue going to DHEC's website if at all possible, as hold times on the Care Line will continue to be long.

"I'm sorry about people having to wait and not being able to get through," he said.

Earlier this week, South Carolina's largest hospital system, Prisma, announced it was taking walk-ups at its drive-thru vaccination sites in Columbia and Greenville. The same-day assistance was a recognition that many in the 70-and-older population don't have access to the internet to schedule an appointment or, even if they do, may not be able to navigate the cumbersome online sign-up system.

Thousands of eligible seniors have gotten a shot without an appointment in the drive-thrus that started Monday.

But on Friday, Prisma said the Greenville site will no longer take walk-ups, and the Columbia location will likely follow suit.

"Our supply has now dwindled," said Dr. Saria Saccocio, ambulatory chief medical officer for Prisma Health. "We have no excess inventory of vaccine."

Prisma officials have told legislators their goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people daily. They came very close Thursday, with 9,370 people getting a shot at the two drive-thru sites. But the ability to hit the goal, and do so continually, comes down to supply.

South Carolina's weekly federal shipment of roughly 63,000 initial doses — plus second doses, which are ordered separately — is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

There are still more appointments to get a vaccine than doses available statewide, Traxler said.

Prisma alone has lined up 100,000 appointments specifically for people 70 and older, Saccocio said.

Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.