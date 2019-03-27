COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's pick to lead South Carolina's long embattled Department of Social Services pledged Wednesday to take bold steps toward righting an agency serving the state's most vulnerable residents.
"I’m looking for innovative approaches — for urgency," said Michael Leach, a chief lieutenant in Tennessee's child welfare department.
"I’m going to bring a lot of energy to this work, and I want bold leaders and bold ideas to make sure we move forward."
Leach, 39, stands to take over an agency long plagued by high turnover and caseloads that have made social workers responsible for more than 100 children at a time.
DSS is struggling to comply with its 2016 promise in federal court to lower social workers’ caseloads, put fewer children in institutions and do a better job investigating allegations of abuse.
The agreement settled a lawsuit that accused DSS of endangering the nearly 3,400 children in its care, but the agency remains under court oversight and has been blasted for a lack of progress.
With benchmarks not met, a federal judge in December ordered agency officials to return to court monthly for updates. The next hearing is in Charleston next week.
"It is clear that transformative leadership is required in South Carolina to resolve the daunting and frustrating issues the Department of Social Services faces," McMaster said in announcing Leach's appointment Wednesday. "We need great leadership, and I think we’ve found it."
Leach has spent the last decade as an executive with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services, serving as deputy commissioner since last year. He was a mental health counselor for Vanderbilt University Medical Center, working with children in state custody.
McMaster said he offered Leach the job earlier this month partly because of his reputation in helping Tennessee get out from under federal oversight in a similar settlement over that state's treatment of children in its care. A federal judge ruled in 2017 that Tennessee met the obligations it agreed to 16 years earlier.
Leach, who succeeds Susan Alford, said he plans to use what he learned from that process to take on South Carolina's challenge.
"I’m excited and eager to get started," he said. "There’s so much we can do to strengthen our children, our families, our adults."
He said one of his first priorities will be recruiting foster families, so children can go into stable homes instead of institutionalized. Carl Brown, who's fostered more than 220 children over 44 years, said at Wednesday's announcement that he's excited by Leach's arrival.
The agency asked legislators for an additional $45.4 million in the fiscal year starting July 1 to meet settlement goals regarding the state's drastic shortage of foster care homes, excessive caseloads and inadequate health care of children in foster care.
But the budget proposal passed by the House earlier this month provided no money toward that request, with legislators of both parties asking what became of the money they've already given toward the effort. Sen. Thomas Alexander, who leads the Senate panel over the DSS budget, said the Senate's budget plan probably won't give much more next fiscal year either.
"The concern is, how much progress have they made with the funding we've provided," said Alexander, R-Walhalla, noting a Senate oversight committee has been appointed to look into it.
State funding to the agency has risen by nearly $100 million since 2014, when legislators launched an investigation of the agency. That includes $14 million specifically to increase caseworkers' salaries in an attempt to stem turnover, and $38.2 million to increase staff and other initiatives to meet settlement benchmarks.
Sue Berkowitz, director of the Appleseed Legal Justice Center — a plaintiff in the lawsuit — said she's hopeful strong leadership will result in progress, noting the overarching mission must be protecting South Carolina's children, not meeting a settlement.
"They've been rudderless," Berkowitz said. "When you don't have permanency in leadership, it makes it difficult for decisions to be made."
South Carolina's DSS agency, which employs nearly 4,000 people, has been without a permanent director for eight months following Alford's retirement. Acting director Joan Meacham, who was Alford's chief of staff, will continue in the role while Leach goes through the Senate confirmation process.
McMaster appointed an advisory panel last summer to help search for Alford's replacement. It met once publicly.
Alford sailed through confirmation in 2015, eight months after her predecessor, Lillian Koller, resigned amid mounting bipartisan calls for her ousting following legislative hearings into the deaths of several children in the agency's care. Unlike Koller, who refused to ask for more money or even admit caseloads were high, Alford told legislators fixing the entrenched problems would be costly and worked with the suing groups to reach the agreement.