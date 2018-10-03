COLUMBIA — State legislation designed to prevent next year's tax returns from becoming a complete nightmare passed overwhelmingly Wednesday and will result in many tax filers paying a little less.
A bill aligning the state and federal tax codes — a normally routine move complicated by Congress' tax overhaul — is expected to be signed into law.
Collectively, taxpayers will pay no additional money. But there are still winners and losers.
About 13 percent of South Carolina tax filers will pay more, while 43.7 percent will pay less and 43.6 percent will see no change.
Overall, those paying more will see their state taxes rise, on average, by $418. For people paying less, their average reduction will be $121, according to state economists.
But those are byproducts. The reason for the legislation was to keep state tax filings as simple as taxes can be.
Business leaders, tax preparers, state economists and officials with South Carolina's tax-collection agency warned that without a conformity law meshing the state and federal systems, tax filings would be overly complicated for everyone, from business owners to individuals filing 1040EZ short forms.
That's because taxpayers wouldn't be able to use their federal taxable income to calculate their state returns next year, as they've done for decades.
Lots more taxpayers would have to hire someone just to figure out what's owed or what the government should refund.
With the 2019 filing season starting soon, officials worried even tax professionals would have a tough time. The state Department of Revenue would need to quickly create new forms requiring dozens of modifications. New tax preparation software might not even be available before returns are due next spring.
Many taxpayers would either file late or inadvertently pay the wrong amount, the state Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office predicted.
"We're making it possible for people to easily file their tax returns," said Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Columbia. "I think this is a wonderful thing."
South Carolina legislators have routinely updated the state tax code to align with any new federal rules since 1985.
But this time, because of the federal tax overhaul, simply aligning with the latest IRS rules would result in South Carolinians collectively paying an additional $204 million in state income taxes next year, even as their federal taxes collectively shrank by $1.6 billion, according to estimates from the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office.
State "government would grow," said House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-Rock Hill.
Legislators wanted to make the alignment "revenue neutral," he said.
To do that, they provided a $4,110 state exemption for every dependent, which doubles to $8,220 for each child under 6 — amounts similar to what existed under the former federal law.
The bill "is family and children friendly. It is consistent with current policy," said state Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla.
Across every income level, some tax filers will pay more and some will pay less. Those most likely to pay more have incomes above $200,000, while those most likely to see no change whatsoever earn $30,000 or less.
"It comes as close as we possibly can in doing no harm," said Sen. Sean Bennett, R-Summerville. "It's a better scenario than not conforming or in simply conforming."
He and Democratic Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Camden, have been appointed co-chairs of a Senate panel that will study large-scale tax reform.
State Chamber of Commerce Ted Pitts, among those who pushed for the legislation, called Wednesday's votes "a win for South Carolina families and businesses."
"Without tax conformity, taxpayers would’ve faced big headaches and been forced to pay additional costs," he said. "The Senate and House fixed this problem today in a pro-taxpayer way.”