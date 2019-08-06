Four years later, and we are back at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church.

Back soothing the fresh wounds of mass shootings. Back sounding alarms about white supremacy and white nationalism.

Back debating gun law reforms.

After a pair of massacres over the weekend — first at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and then 13 hours later in an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio — the downtown Charleston church again sits in the spotlight as the nation grapples with racism and gun violence.

The Walmart shooting suspect, who killed 22 people, shares eerie similarities to the gunman in Charleston. Both were 21 when they opened fire and both apparently penned racist manifestos shortly before doing so.

The Walmart shooter described a Hispanic "invasion" and wrote that he was "defending my country from cultural and ethnic replacement."

The Emanuel shooter, who killed nine people, told his victims that African Americans were "taking over the nation.”

On Sunday, as the nation watched the weekend's mass shootings unfold, Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker contacted Emanuel's leaders. In the caustic debate, he was drawn to a theme that had arisen from the Emanuel tragedy: Hate won't win.

Given he already planned to be in Charleston and he had a relationship with church leaders, Booker reached out.

Could he speak at Emanuel?

They agreed.

So, on Wednesday morning, Booker will stand in the historic church to address gun violence and white nationalism.

"I've talked to the community there, talked to the pastor there, and other leaders about the appropriateness of giving a speech that combats hate, that speaks to the antidote to a lot of the crisis and was welcomed there with that idea," Booker said. "And I'm grateful that folks are allowing me into their community to talk about an issue that we are seeing from the Charleston massacre all the way to El Paso."

Although Emanuel has become a political pilgrimage point for Democratic presidential candidates, its pastor has insisted that he won't endorse candidates. But the Rev. Eric S.C. Manning said the only way to change society is to get involved in politics.

"You have to be familiar with what is going on, what the electorate is talking about, where they are, what their concerns are — and then, from that particular perspective, be able to navigate and share with the congregation things that are biblically important and that they should take notice of," Manning said.

For instance, Booker, who has met with relatives of the Emanuel victims, supports closing the so-called "Charleston loophole," as do many of them.

The loophole refers to the ability of shoppers at gun stores to purchase firearms after a three-day wait even if their FBI background checks still aren't completed. The Democrat-controlled U.S. House has passed a bill to extend the length of that wait time from three days to up to 20 days. The Senate has not taken up the measure.

Weaving faith and social justice into a call for political action is well-trod historical territory for Emanuel — and for black churches across America.

Emanuel served as an organizing site for enslaved black people. It played a leading role in the struggle for civil rights when Coretta Scott King in 1969 led Charleston hospital workers in a march from the church to demand better pay and working conditions. Martin Luther King Jr. promoted voting rights from its pulpit.

And when the Rev. Clementa Pinckney died inside the church, he was working on the thesis for his doctor of ministry degree. What was Pinckney, also a Democratic state senator, researching? The intersection of faith and politics.

Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic strategist who grew up in the AME Church and advised Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns in the state, sees America at yet another critical juncture of race and violence.

"We're not only at a major inflection point, but we’re also at a political standstill," Seawright said.

State Rep. JA Moore, D-Goose Creek, lost his sister in the Emanuel tragedy, then ran for office to press for changes. He has endorsed California Sen. Kamala Harris in the Democratic presidential primary but said he respects Booker’s willingness to tackle the issues of race and gun violence. He even occasionally texts Booker.

But he’s unsure about what impact, if any, the speech at Emanuel will have on the nation.

“The cynic in me realizes Sen. Booker is running for president and that this is an inflection moment in the country, where it is expected for national leaders to have these kinds of viewpoints and lead,” he said. "But I really don’t know who the speech is for."

Melvin Graham lost his sister, Cynthia Graham Hurd, in the Emanuel shooting. He feels a kinship with candidate Joe Biden, who visited Emanuel shortly after the shooting and spoke with the grieving families.

Biden's own son had just died, and he told Graham about picking out a headstone.

"We were grieving men talking to each other," Graham said.

However, Graham is glad that Booker will be at the church discussing white supremacy. When Graham heard about President Trump’s incendiary tweets the week before disparaging Baltimore, it felt like a call to arms for other violent racists.

Graham turned to his wife in terror and said: “People are going to die."

If the rhetoric about Mexican immigrants and other non-whites continues, Graham expects other white supremacists will act.

“They’re thinking, ‘Now is the time to strike. People are already afraid, already in fear. We’ve got the momentum,’” Graham said. “It’s going to get worse and worse. It scares me.”