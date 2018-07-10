National Democrats say a congressional race in ruby red South Carolina could help them win back control of the House.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee on Tuesday quietly added the state's coastal 1st Congressional District to its "Majority Makers" district list of GOP-held seats the group is targeting in the 2018 midterms.
The fundraising arm of House Democrats grew its list by 11 districts Tuesday afternoon, expanding their political battlegrounds from 47 districts to 56.
South Carolina's 1st District, which spans from Hilton Head Island to McClellanville, is the only congressional race in the state to make the cut.
The designation could provide a national boost to Joe Cunningham, the first-time Democratic congressional candidate who is running against Republican Katie Arrington to represent Charleston in Washington.
Arrington, a one-term Summerville state lawmaker, defeated U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford last month in the Republican primary, handing him his first-ever electoral defeat.
With Arrington's surprise triumph over Sanford — an incumbent with more than two decades of name recognition — the seat is now an open one.
A Democrat has not represented South Carolina's 1st Congressional District in nearly 40 years.
This is not the first time the DCCC has shown political interest in the Palmetto State.
In the 2017 special election in the 5th Congressional District, the DCCC invested $275,000 into Democratic congressional candidate Archie Parnell.
Parnell was previously on the Majority Makers list until this spring, when the DCCC refused to support him after divorce records showed he physically abused his ex-wife decades ago.
To win back control of the House, Democrats need to win 23 congressional races in November.
This is a developing story. Check back to postandcourier.com for updates.