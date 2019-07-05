Ila Woodwyk and her husband Bob Woodwyk have spent a combined 70 years trying to get rid of abortion in South Carolina and, for the first time in many years, they are hopeful.

As the National Right to Life Convention got underway Friday in North Charleston, the duo was running a pair of booths for S.C. Citizens for Life that enticed attendees to stop by with items like red rubber bracelets that said "Thank God My Mom Was Pro Life" and T-shirts depicting a 3-D image of a 12-week ultrasound.

Both wearing outfits of red, white and blue, the pair smiled when they talked about how they've seen the political headwinds begin to shift in their favor in the last year.

The 2018 confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh secured the key fifth conservative vote that anti-abortion advocates like the Woodwyks have long wanted.

This year, state legislatures, particularly in the South, are passing bills restricting abortion practices. So far Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Ohio have passed so-called "fetal heartbeat" bills which prohibit abortions once a heartbeat is detectable — usually somewhere between 5 to 8 weeks in most pregnancies.

Bob Woodwyk, who has been treasurer of S.C. Citizens for Life since 1983, said he's hopeful that change is coming.

"Politics being what they are, things ebb and flow but it is encouraging to see a renewed interest by our leaders in this issue," Bob Woodwyk said.

Isla Woodwyk, however, was more certain. She said the days of Roe v. Wade are numbered, and she's also hopeful that South Carolina will play a key role in overturning the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling that legalized abortion nationwide until a fetus is developed enough to live outside a woman's uterus.

It would make her proud to see the Palmetto State force the legal challenge, she said.

"If South Carolina passes the Personhood Act we will get rid of it," she said, referring to the legal practice of abortion. "It is the great evil blot on our country."

The Woodwyks were among the estimated 1,000 people attending this year's national convention hosted by the National Right to Life Committee, the nation's largest anti-abortion group. The two-day event held at the Charleston Area Convention Center seeks to equip grassroots activists with the "knowledge and skills they need" to push the group's anti-abortion agenda nationwide.

Breakout trainings offered during the convention ranged from Friday's sessions on digital outreach ("Social media for the Grassroots") and rhetorical tactics ("Are You a Persuasive Pro-Lifer? Tips for Changing Hearts and Minds") to a Saturday session called "Pro-Life Concerns about Girl Scouts."

The theme of the convention is "Life is Nourished at the Roots."

Gov. Henry McMaster served as the keynote speaker of the convention's Friday luncheon where he spoke for about 15 minutes.

"There's nothing more important than what you are doing right now in this country at this moment," McMaster told the crowd.

He added, "The tide has seemed to turn our way, but it may turn back, it may keep, we don't know. But we know that you cannot quit. Don't give up."

McMaster pledged to do what he could to politically support their efforts, specifically as it related to a personhood bill which would stipulate that life begins at conception and grant the unborn at that moment all rights as any other citizen.

The S.C. Statehouse legislation was reintroduced last session by Republican Sen. Richard Cash of Powdersville after failing to gain traction in 2018.

"When the personhood bill gets to my desk, I will sign it," McMaster said, prompting applause from attendees.

Some of the cheers came from attendees who came from as far away as New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

Speaking to reporters afterward, McMaster doubled down on his commitment to signing the personhood bill. He added he would also be supportive of the state's "heartbeat bill," which passed the House 70-31 on April 24 and has yet to get a hearing in the Senate.

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, told attendees after McMaster spoke that in the political fight, it's imperative they be successful in their fight for protecting the unborn.

"We don't know when or if or how Roe v. Wade will be overturned, but the abortion industry is truly worried that it will be soon," Tobias said. "And next year's election could be the tipping point either way. The Democratic presidential candidates are making all kinds of wild promises about what they will do on abortion, if elected. This country will be making a decision next year: Do we continue on the path toward protecting unborn children, or do we expand and pay for abortion as a new law of the land?"

The abortion advocacy Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) for years has been lobbying against South Carolina legislation that seeks to restrict abortions. In light of the convention being in South Carolina, a spokeswoman said Friday they are readying another political battle of their own in the coming year.

"South Carolina is definitely a battleground state," WREN spokesman Eme Crawford told The Post and Courier in a phone interview. "We see now more than ever how important state legislatures are in this right to protect access to abortion care."

Some attendees who came from outside South Carolina, like Brad McDaniel of Wahiawa, Hawaii, saw the political fight taking place in South Carolina has representative of a shift in attitude that has been fostered by years of grassroots activism.

"The winds of change can begin to swirl if the belief systems change," McDaniel said.

The change that McDaniel advocates for is noticeable at the top of the nation's political power tier as well. On Thursday, on the eve of the convention, the National Right to Life Committee officially endorsed President Donald Trump's re-election bid.