Nancy Mace's historic upset victory over Joe Cunningham a win for GOP women

LADSON — It was October, and a new poll from the Democratic National Committee showed Nancy Mace down by 13 points against U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for South Carolina's competitive 1st Congressional District.

The 42-year-old Daniel Island single mother was exhausted. She spent the week knocking on doors from Beaufort to Berkeley County. Her black Chevy Tahoe had been vandalized a couple of days earlier while she was shopping for a dress at Nordstrom Rack to wear for a televised debate. She had to pick her daughter up from a sleepover. Her son was feeling sick and was finally sleeping after a restless night.

So she was glad she had a spare moment to sit down with a Post and Courier reporter at the Waffle House in Ladson to grab a quick bite and unpack what was on her mind.

While she was confident in her campaign and message, she was also upset. As a woman running for political office, she was facing headwinds getting her message out. Two of the top Google search terms dogging her were "Nancy Mace husband" and "Is Nancy Mace married?"

It felt diminishing to a candidate who was the first female graduate of The Citadel's Corps of Cadets. She was an author and wrote "In The Company of Men," which catalogued her time at the historic military college. She had been elected to the Statehouse and was a successful business owner who ran a political consulting company for top Republican clients.

But in the eyes of the internet she was still being defined by her former husband and her divorce.

"As a woman in politics, you get asked questions that male colleagues don't get asked," Mace said. "It's frustrating. I want to be known for my record and my achievements. Women, mothers, we can do it all."

The morning after the election, she returned to that same Waffle House, this time energetic and excited.

At a press conference in the diner parking lot, she was introduced as congresswoman-elect for South Carolina's 1st District. In an upset win earlier that morning, she unseated Cunningham by 1.28 percentage points and returned the seat to the GOP after the 40-year stretch of Republican representatives was interrupted by her Democratic opponent's victory in 2018.

"For those folks that are out there today that maybe weren’t with us yesterday, I’m asking for a chance — a chance to prove to you that I will be a compassionate leader, a good listener, an independent thinker," Mace said.

In 2020, experts and analysts expected the Democrats' House majority to grow. But last week, Republicans expanded their ranks as GOP women flipped six of eight congressional seats across the nation. Mace was one of them.

She is the first female to win the 1st District seat and will become South Carolina’s first woman in Congress since Democrat Liz Patterson represented the Greenville area in the late-1980s.

Mace's victory backs up theories that Cunningham's Democratic victory in 2018 was an anomaly. State GOP leaders believe Mace's win means the 1st District will stay in Republican hands for decades to come.

How Nancy Mace won

In June, after Mace won a crowded primary field to secure the Republican nomination, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee released a memo titled "The Case Against Nancy Mace." The document forecast an ironclad Cunningham victory.

"Suburban realignment and regional growth, combined with higher, presidential-level African American turnout bolstered by Vice President Biden and a strong U.S. Senate challenger in Jaime Harrison at the top of the ticket put Rep. Cunningham in a very favorable position to win re-election this fall," the memo read.

It noted that Mace had failed to introduce herself to half of the electorate in the district running through five counties from Charleston to Beaufort.

But the Democratic research missed the mark.

The area was growing, but attracting more Republicans than Democrats. That was proved true Tuesday: Biden didn't bring in as many votes as Trump throughout South Carolina. Harrison underdelivered on Election Day in his bid against Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Charleston County and some neighboring suburbs turned out strong for Cunningham, where he won 97 of 134 precincts, and 17,160 more votes than Mace. But Beaufort, Berkeley and Dorchester counties were Republican blowouts.

“Everyone thinks that Charleston is the most left-leaning county in that district, and that’s true somewhat," S.C. GOP spokeswoman Claire Robinson said. "But you have such a strong Republican stronghold in places like Beaufort and Bluffton."

The Charleston County portions of the congressional seat gained 31,407 registered voters since the 2018 election. But the neighboring and mostly rural counties in the rest of the district added 58,167.

Cunningham did slightly worse than he did in 2018 in most every precinct.

They also had different approaches. Cunningham, out of precaution for the coronavirus, limited himself mostly to virtual events.

But after recovering from the virus herself over the summer, Mace was out knocking doors outside of Charleston County. She visited about 1,000 homes leading up to Election Day.

“It was unlike anything South Carolina has ever seen, on the ground here, and that was why we won,” Mace said. “We went right to the voters, we talked to them directly, and we talked about the issues that matter to them.”

After Cunningham's narrow win in 2018, State GOP Chairman Drew McKissick started a “1st District reclamation project” to win the seat back. With Mace in the seat, he's optimistic it won't be taken back by Democrats for several years.

“Come back, that’s fine,” McKissick told The Associated Press. “We’re ready for you, and we’ll have a ground game that will be much more improved over the cycle when they won it, much less this cycle."

National Democratic strategists did not return a request for comment.

From Waffle House to U.S. House

Holding out for some last-minute vote totals from Dorchester County, Cunningham did not concede the race until Friday morning. At a press conference on the steps of the U.S. Customhouse in downtown Charleston, he thanked his supporters, family and friends.

He also wished Mace well.

“She’s now my representative for the Lowcountry, and I’m rooting for her success as we confront these significant challenges we face right now as a nation,” Cunningham said.

Mace told The Post and Courier she is heading to Washington, D.C., next week to begin getting her arrival affairs in order. She said her first priority is to "save Parris Island."

The Marine Corps boot camp in Beaufort was a hot issue in the race. Mace said the training base was put in danger by Cunningham after he supported a defense spending bill that required the base to meet a mandate for male-female gender-integrated training within five years.

Cunningham countered the spending bill didn’t specify the base would close. At this moment, the future of Parris Island appears to remain steady and safe, even according to the Republicans in the S.C. delegation.

But Mace said she plans to still help the measure by co-sponsoring the Parris Island Protection Act — a piece of legislation already introduced by GOP U.S. Reps. Ralph Norman and Joe Wilson that she criticized Cunningham for signing on to.

During the campaign, Cunningham also attacked Mace for missing votes in the Statehouse. She defended herself, saying she was taking care of her children, a daughter, 11, and son, 13. Her new job in Washington will take even more time away, but she wasn't worried about it affecting her job.

"My family is accustomed to it," Mace said. "It has presented certain challenges in the Statehouse, but I've done it for three years and I'm doing it now."

She's eager to work with her new Republican colleagues, including the other six GOP women who made history alongside her.

"For the longest time, the Republican Party has been criticized for not having a big enough tent," Mace said. "It's a big deal. We've come a long way."