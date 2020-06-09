Nancy Mace wins high-stakes SC GOP primary to take on Democrat Joe Cunningham

Nancy Mace's dream of becoming South Carolina's first female Republican member of Congress cleared a significant hurdle Tuesday when she became the GOP's undisputed pick to take on Democrat Joe Cunningham in one of the nation's top congressional races this fall.
The outcome of that November match-up could determine whether Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives.
Mace, a state lawmaker from Daniel Island, easily secured her party's nomination with her collecting about 58 percent of the returns. The race was called at 8:45 p.m.
Hundreds of supporters who joined her for an Election Night party at Saltwater Cowboys in Mount Pleasant erupted in applause when Mace was declared the winner.
She won in a four-person field that some, including one of the candidates in the race, had predicted was destined for a runoff after the coronavirus pandemic upended the usual rhythm of the primary election season.
Instead, the three other challengers struggled to come close to Mace's tally.
At press time, Mace's closest competitor was Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing, 26 percent; followed by Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox, 10 percent; and Bluffton housing administrator Brad Mole, 6 percent; according to unofficial returns that will be certified later this week.
During her victory speech, Mace opened with a line more closely associated with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
"Today is a great day for South Carolina and the Lowcountry," Mace said to applause.
Mace campaigned largely on her own political prowess, frequently citing her strong fundraising figures in the GOP contest as proof she was the most formidable candidate to both take on Cunningham and put the district back in Republican hands.
She got help early-on when she secured endorsements from the two top-ranking members of House Republican leadership: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Most of all, Mace sought to blend her ties to the Trump administration with stories about her personal connection to the Charleston-anchored district.
The mix of national and local appeal was most evident in her TV ads, in which Mace highlighted in near-equal measure the 12 months she spent working to elect President Donald Trump in 2016 alongside her standing as the first female to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets in 1999.
Mace's victory speech also hinted at the type of messaging she may soon use to try and unseat Cunningham.
After stating she wants to bring back the independent-minded, fiscally conservative leadership seen when Tim Scott and Mark Sanford represented the coastal seat in Congress, Mace cast Cunningham as a Democrat more closely aligned with liberals than the interests of the Lowcountry.
"Tonight, the movement to end Nancy Pelosi's hold on the 1st District of South Carolina starts here and starts now," Mace said.
She also thanked Landing, Cox and Mole for their willingness to enter the political arena, and she promised she would be calling each of them soon to ask for their support.
All of the Republican nominees publicly pledged to support the GOP nominee this year after Republicans failed to unite after the 2018 GOP congressional primary.
Landing did not mention Mace or any other candidate in her speech to supporters. She also would not say if she planned to support Mace, but she promised to help the party at large.
"I think it’s extremely important that we take the house back red, and this is a critical seat. So I will do everything in my power to help the Republican Party with this seat," Landing said.
Cox did not immediately return requests for comment.
Despite Mace's ties to the Trump campaign, the president did not wade into the 1st District GOP primary contest as he did with a late-afternoon tweet in 2018 favoring Katie Arrington over Sanford.
With a GOP nominee secured, a cavalry of Republican support is now on its way to the district that in 2016 voted for Trump by 13 percentage points. The National Republican Congressional Committee, which does not get involved in primaries, has long identified the race as one of 55 targeted House districts they want to flip in 2020.
With a nominee secured, though, the NRCC issued a memo following Tuesday night's results.
"Joe Cunningham claimed he would put the Lowcountry over politics but that has turned out to be just a catchy campaign slogan. Cunningham has voted with Nancy Pelosi’s extreme socialist agenda over 85 percent of the time, including supporting his party’s scheme to impeach the president," the memo said.
Democrats, however, are adamant about defending their newfound territory.
Cheri Bustos, chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, in a statement called Cunningham "a down-home guy who loves the Lowcountry and doesn’t care about the partisan labels that politicians try to use to divide us."
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has dubbed the November contest as a toss-up.
Andrew Brown contributed to this report.