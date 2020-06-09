Nancy Mace wins high-stakes SC GOP congressional primary to take on Democrat Joe Cunningham

Nancy Mace's dream of becoming South Carolina's first female Republican member of Congress cleared a significant hurdle Tuesday when she became the GOP's undisputed pick to take on Democrat Joe Cunningham in one of the nation's top congressional races this fall.
The outcome of that November match-up could determine whether Republicans regain control of the House of Representatives.
Mace, a state lawmaker from Daniel Island, easily secured her party's nomination with her collecting better than 60 percent of the returns when the race was called at 8:45 p.m.
She won in a four-person field that some had predicted was destined for a runoff after the coronavirus pandemic upended the usual rhythm of the primary election season.
Instead, the three other challengers struggled to come close to Mace's vote tally.
Mace's closest competitor was Mount Pleasant Town Councilwoman Kathy Landing, followed by Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox and Bluffton housing administrator Brad Mole.
Mace campaigned largely on her own political prowess, frequently citing her strong fundraising figures in the GOP contest as proof she was the most formidable candidate to take on Cunningham and put the district back in GOP hands.
In the final month of campaigning, she told a group of Republicans, "We need a candidate with the right organization, the right fundraising energy and work ethic to win this seat back."
She got help early on when she secured endorsements from the two top-ranking members of House Republican leadership: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.
Most of all, she sought to blend her ties to the Trump administration with stories about her personal ties to the Charleston-anchored district.
The blend of national and local appeal was most evident in her TV ads, in which Mace highlighted in near-equal measure the 12 months she spent working to elect President Donald Trump in 2016 alongside her standing as the first female to graduate from The Citadel Corps of Cadets in 1999.
With a GOP nominee secured, a cavalry of Republican support is now on its way to the district that in 2016 voted for Trump by 13 percentage points.
The National Republican Congressional Committee, which does not get involved in primaries, has long identified the race as one of 55 targeted House districts they want to flip in 2020.
Outside groups have already been spending heavily in the high-stakes race.
According to figures from Advertising Analytics, an independent ad tracking firm, more than $1.77 million had been spent by Republican candidates and GOP-aligned groups in the contest.
In total, the ad tracking firm reports political spending has already topped $2.59 million.
Check back with this developing story.