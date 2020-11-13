Nancy Mace keeping on longtime constituent services director for Cunningham, Sanford

U.S. Rep.-elect Nancy Mace has decided to keep the longtime constituent services director who worked for both of her two predecessors, confirming her first hire since winning the Lowcountry's congressional seat a week and a half ago.

April Derr, who is constituent services director for Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and was a longtime aide for Republican former U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford before that, will stay on in her current role, Mace announced Friday.

Mace, R-Daniel Island, said the immediate hire was "a no-brainer."

"April has the experience, talent, and qualifications to always put the Lowcountry first," Mace said. "April is a proven leader and a true public servant. We can't wait to have her on the team and we extend our sincere gratitude to Congressman Cunningham and his team for their continued assistance and support throughout this transition process."

The decision will allow for some continuity between Mace and Cunningham at the district level after the seat changes hands between parties for the second time in two years following Mace's narrow victory over Cunningham last week.

Before joining Cunningham's staff in 2019, Derr worked at various points as district director and chief of staff for Sanford, initially joining his office at the outset of his first stint in Congress in 1995.

She also previously worked for two other former South Carolina GOP congressmen, Arthur Ravenel Jr. and Floyd Spence.

Mace arrived in Washington on Thursday to begin new member orientation on Capitol Hill, where she met the rest of her freshman class for the first time and is learning the ins-and-outs of working in Congress.

More hiring decisions are expected over the coming two months before Mace is sworn in Jan. 3.

As she said during the campaign, Mace is aiming for a spot on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, a decision that congressional leaders are scheduled to make in the coming weeks.

"With the ports in our district and the growing economy that we have in the Lowcountry, we need the infrastructure to support it and she understands that," said Mace's campaign manager Mara Mellstrom. "It's the best fit for the Lowcountry and she's committed to working hard to get that."

Cunningham served on the Veterans' Affairs and Natural Resources committees, each of which assisted with the passage of the two bills he shepherded through the House during his two-year term in office.

One of those bills, which allowed veterans to teleconference with the Board of Veteran Appeals for benefit claims, took effect in April after President Donald Trump signed it into law. The other, a bill to ban offshore drilling, stalled in the Senate after passing the House.

Mellstrom said Mace will be working out other logistical issues, including office space and living arrangements, over the coming weeks as she prepares for her move to Washington.