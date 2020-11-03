Nancy Mace has narrow lead over Democrat Joe Cunningham in SC's coastal 1st District race

South Carolina's competitive 1st Congressional District race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace remained closely locked late Tuesday night with no decisive winner.
Nearing midnight, Mace had 52 percent of the vote to Cunningham's 48 percent, with more than 80 percent of the vote in.
In a night where the counting of mailed-in ballots went late after hours, the biggest hurdle for results was in Dorchester County, where the count was put on hold after a printing error discovered earlier in the day prevented 13,500 ballots from being scanned. Due to a vendor issue, printed scan lines on the ballots were too small to accurately register by the counting machines.
The district covers Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort counties.
At his election night party at the Workshop Food Court in Downtown Charleston, Cunningham said he was feeling positive that he would secure a victory even with the delayed totals coming in.
"We had really good reception in Dorchester County. Obviously, we’re still waiting to see the numbers," he said.
"Every vote must be counted, every voice must be heard," he said. "But our objective is to win at such a large margin that it may not affect the vote at the end of the day in our race."
Mace, following a gathering with her supporters at Saltwater Cowboy restaurant on Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, said she was staying positive and had been cautiously watching the ballots that had been turned in throughout the night.
"We knew going into today it was neck and neck," Mace said. "I want to exercise patience and make sure every vote is counted."
She remained optimistic, especially because two-thirds of predominantly blue Charleston County had been reported.
The closely watched and competitive campaign for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District has had numerous twists and turns, and a Mace win would be a significant course correction for a seat that until this past term had been in GOP hands for 40 years.
The race started out under the cloud of COVID-19. Cunningham came down with the coronavirus at the start of the pandemic in March. After recovering, he had primarily hosted virtual campaign events, including a “brewery tour” where he’d talk with prolific Democratic politicians and strategists.
Since being elected in November 2018, Cunningham has kept an active social media presence to build a relationship with his constituency. In an era of Zoom meetings and virtual happy hours, the strategy was a hit on the internet.
Mace started behind. The Statehouse lawmaker from Daniel Island had to win her GOP primary in a crowded four-person field. Shortly after winning the four-way race with 57 percent of the vote, she also came down with the coronavirus.
After recovering, she kept many face-to-face campaign events including door knocking, and even press conferences in small restaurants throughout the Lowcountry.
Cunningham had a nearly two-year lead on Mace to fundraise, and he had netted more than $6 million in the last quarter three weeks before Election Day.
The incumbent’s third-quarter take lifted his overall fundraising to more than $6.1 million, topping S.C.'s 2010 congressional fundraising record previously held by Republican U.S. Rep Joe Wilson in the 2nd District in the central-west part of the state.
But Mace fought back.
She worked to bring in thousands of dollars in the final stretch of the campaign and even outraised Cunningham by a half-million dollars in the final stretch.
She was further bolstered by a private fundraiser held last month by former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley at the Hilton Head Yacht Club, which brought in six-figures.
The influx of cash forced Cunningham to solicit more money to keep his ads on TV late last week.
And despite being outraised in the last couple months, Cunningham still continued to bring his ads to the screen.
He kept it lighthearted. In more than a dozen ads, he kept it personal by highlighting his brothers, his 2-year-old son Boone and even made a self-deprecating reference about bringing a six-pack on the house floor last year.
Mace didn’t let Cunningham’s headstart overwhelm her strategy and used her eight advertisements to show her success story as the first female graduate from The Citadel’s Corps of Cadets, her upbringing in the Lowcountry and the background of her Army war hero father and school teacher mother.
Cunningham highlighted his endorsement from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which typically backs Republicans. He touted that President Doanld Trump signed three of his bills into law. The Lugar Center named him the fourth most bipartisan member of Congress.
Outside of voting for impeachment proceedings to begin against Trump, Cunningham did little to anger Lowcountry voters while in Washington.
Mace, on the other hand, has stuck with most national GOP messaging and has tried to align Cunningham with liberals. Trump tweeted his support for her and even took part in a conference phone call to her supporters, saying “Nancy has been with me since the beginning. We have to win ... because Cunningham’s no good.”
She also continually repeated that Cunningham voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi 90 percent of the time, and that he’d put liberal ideals over the needs of Lowcountry residents.
But perhaps the biggest talking point of the campaign was off-shore drilling. Cunningham touted his ban bill that was passed in Congress but was not signed into law. Mace said the Statehouse had already done most of the work to ban offshore drilling and Cunningham’s bill was another example of a liberal agenda.
Ultimately, it was Trump’s offshore drilling moratorium in September that took the wind out of the candidate’s sails and forced them to direct their major talking points elsewhere.
Parris Island was also part of the race. In September, the commandant of the Marine Corps said it's possible the historic boot camp could close if the base can't integrate equal training for men and women in five years.
Mace tried to tie the comment to Cunningham's support of a federal defense spending bill that instituted the gender neutral mandate and said he was voting along with “California Democrats.”
Cunningham countered the spending bill didn't specify the base would close and doubled down on his support for Parris Island, which is in Beaufort County at the southern tip of his district.
After the news got responses from top military officials and politicians in the state, it had appeared Mace’s claim was overblown and that Parris Island was not in immediate danger.
Even after former Marine Corps officials wrote a letter asking Mace to stop making Parris Island a political volleyball, she continued to run ads attacking Cunningham.
Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.