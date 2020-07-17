Names of SC students unaccounted for in COVID-19 outbreak given to child safety officials

COLUMBIA — South Carolina child safety officials on Friday began parsing a list of thousands of unaccounted-for students to determine if their lack of contact with local districts since schools closed in March warrants further investigation.

Not every case reviewed by the state Department of Social Services will prompt intervention by child safety workers. More than likely, many of the roughly 7,400 unaccounted-for students have innocent excuses for not contacting their local district, such as a recent move or a lack of internet connection.

And unaccounted-for students represent a tiny fraction of the state’s more than 780,000 students — about 1 percent, according to Thursday’s survey from the S.C. Department of Education. Among Charleston schools, 41 of the roughly 50,000 students are unaccounted for — just around one-tenth of 1 percent.

But those numbers aren’t as low in every county, especially in rural areas. And some members appointed to the state’s coronavirus task force continue to insist that school officials ought to be doing everything they can to ensure children are in good hands while schools remain shuttered.

“Chances are, out of (7,400) students, not everyone is safe,” said Sen. Katrina Shealy, a Lexington Republican. She chairs a special Senate committee that called on school districts to report to the Education Department the local tallies of unaccounted-for students.

By a deadline set for Friday, if districts still had not accounted for every student, Shealy’s panel requested the state education turn the information over to the state social services.

In May, state Education Superintendent Molly Spearman estimated the statewide tally was as high as 40,000 unaccounted-for students. But she has stressed that, as districts have bolstered their efforts to gather the information, the numbers have gone down.

By the end of June, it was 16,000 unaccounted-for students, before that number was cut in half by the latest survey.

Through a spokesman, Spearman said Friday that state officials are taking great pains in their attempts to reach every student. That includes offering assistance to some districts lacking technology key to the outreach, spokesman Ryan Brown said. And, he stressed, districts regularly maintain contact with local child safety officials.

“We are confident that South Carolina school districts are using all the tools and resources at their disposal to make contact with students,” Brown said.

By Friday afternoon, 53 of the state’s 81 public school districts had turned over their lists to DSS, Brown said. Districts face no formal penalty for failing to meet the deadline, he said, though he noted that the department expects all will comply.

That didn’t totally assuage Shealy’s concerns about safety. She called for more timely reporting from districts, noting that they’ve known about Friday’s deadline for more than a week.

“Why wait until the last minute?” she said. “I’m not questioning anybody not being concerned about the children. I just think we need to be expedient in doing that so we can start looking for them.”

DSS won’t immediately open an investigation in every case, spokeswoman Marilyn Matheus said. First, child safety officials will check their records to determine if any of the unaccounted-for students are subject to an active DSS case.

In other cases, the agency may refer the matters to local law enforcement for welfare checks.

Officials have stressed that it’s not unusual for any school district to not hear from a student or their family for a period of time. Spearman told a Senate panel earlier this week that districts regularly encounter students who miss three or more days of school, unexcused.

In a normal year, she said, school districts see up to 70,000 such instances statewide. Last year, South Carolina also had more than 12,000 homeless students.

But as students everywhere had far less contact with schools in recent months, the concerns about safety grew.

Some districts have kept in touch with almost all of their students.

Among the roughly 77,000 students in Greenville schools, the state’s largest school district, the tally of unaccounted-for students as of Friday had shrunk to 54, a spokesman said. In the large Richland One School District in the Columbia area, district officials said Friday they had accounted for all but 95 of their roughly 23,200 students.

“We have had an extensive and ongoing effort to make contact with every student in our district during the COVID-19 pandemic, not only to ensure that their learning does not stop but also to check on their overall well-being,” Superintendent Craig Witherspoon said.

But, according to Thursday’s statewide survey results, not every district has been as successful.

In the Swansea area, Lexington County School District 4 reported more than 200 unaccounted-for students — a little more than 1 in 20 of the district’s overall student body. That was the highest ratio in the state.

Among the roughly 8,500 students in Cherokee County schools, the district reported more than 460 unaccounted-for students. The ratio was also high in rural Lee County, where the county’s lone school district has 76 unaccounted-for students among its student body of about 1,600.

With many district offices closed statewide, efforts to reach representatives from those districts on Friday failed.