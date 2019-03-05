COLUMBIA — For the first time since imposing economic sanctions on the Palmetto State nearly two decades ago, the NAACP is returning to South Carolina.
A training course will be the first nationally sponsored NAACP event to take place in South Carolina since the Confederate flag left the Statehouse grounds in 2015.
The civil rights group called for a boycott of South Carolina in 2000 after a legislative compromise failed to remove the Civil War banner from the Statehouse. The Confederate flag was relocated from the dome to the campus’s front lawn — which some considered a more prominent location.
“The fight in South Carolina started well before 2000,” NAACP national president Derrick Johnson said during a news conference in Columbia on Tuesday. “In order for the nation to heal around the question of race we must remove the vestiges of the Confederacy and racial hatred.”
In solidarity with the NAACP, the NCAA placed sanctions on the state and would not schedule championship tournaments in South Carolina.
The flag was removed in the outcry after an avowed racist killed nine black worshipers at Charleston's historic Emanuel AME church.
The end of the boycott allowed the NCAA to bring the lucrative men's basketball tournament back to the state for early-round games in Greenville in 2017.
Now the NAACP will come to Columbia for civil rights advocacy training — a week after the city hosts early-round NCAA men's tournament basketball games for the first time in nearly 50 years.
More than 500 participants from the Southeast are expected. The NAACP's training institute can connect participants with other civil rights activists who will offer lessons on education, social justice and voter empowerment campaigns, Johnson said.
“When we do the right thing, good things happen,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said Tuesday. “It certainly takes us off the list of places where some people would never do business.”
Bill Ellen, chief executive of the city's tourism arm, Experience Columbia SC, said he wants to make a good impression on events returning for the first time in years.
“I think we’re in a little bit of a training period right now, and we gotta ‘wow’ people when they come here for the first time,” Ellen said. “We want to make them want to come back, and that’s going to be the key for the future.”
The first two rounds of 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament will be at Colonial Life Arena from March 22-24. The NAACP training institute will be at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center from March 29-31.
The cost of the boycott is unknown since South Carolina lost tourists along with a number of group events. With the sanctions lifted, Benjamin predicts a chance for some economic growth.
“These (events) are the first two manifestations of a good decision, and I expect there’ll be many more to come,” Benjamin said. “We’ve got to continue promoting a strong and inclusive environment and economy.”