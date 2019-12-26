COLUMBIA — Presidential campaigns attract a wide range of political operatives from all walks of life, drawn by the opportunity to participate in history and help propel a candidate they believe in to the highest office in the land.

But few campaign aides this cycle can claim as distinct a background as Terrence Culbreath.

The 36-year-old Palmetto State native went from training to be a NASCAR mechanic to becoming a Grammy-nominated producer for OutKast to returning home and defeating the incumbent mayor in his small South Carolina town of Johnston to his latest role as U.S. Sen. Cory Booker's South Carolina political director.

"I'm the kid from the two red-light town that I guess you could say kind of made it a little bit," Culbreath said during an interview at Booker's South Carolina headquarters in Columbia.

After growing up in Johnston, Culbreath won a scholarship to the NASCAR school in Mooresville, N.C. But once he made it through the program, he decided cars were not his long-term passion.

Instead, he earned a degree in audio engineering from Full Sail University in Florida and began making connections in the Atlanta music industry scene. An internship at Stankonia Studios turned into a full-time job, where he started as an engineer and eventually began producing music.

He helped record "Royal Flush" by OutKast and Raekwon, which was nominated for a Grammy, and later placed his first big record with Big Boi's "Tangerine."

Despite the early success, Culbreath found himself pining for his home in Edgefield County. Friends and family were shocked, but after all that time in the big city, Culbreath said he missed the dirt roads of country life.

Much like his future boss Booker, who left his childhood home of Newark, N.J., to earn degrees at Stanford, Oxford and Yale before eventually returning and running for public office, Culbreath started getting involved in Johnston politics.

With a self-managed campaign, Culbreath won a seat on Town Council and immersed himself in municipal policy. A couple of years later in 2014, he challenged the incumbent mayor and became the town's youngest-ever leader in his early 30s.

The police chief quit, presenting Culbreath his first challenge, but allowing him to mold the department in his own image and hire its first African American leader. He led a redesign of the town's peach logo and sought to reinvigorate its economy.

Fast-forward to early 2019, with Culbreath in his second term as mayor, Booker's S.C. state director, Christale Spain, reached out to him as she sought to build out Booker's campaign team.

Political directors are charged with reaching out to elected officials and community leaders around the state to generate interest in the campaigns, a task that suited Culbreath's already built-in network from his ongoing tenure as mayor.

"He's definitely brought his relationships to the team," Spain said. "He's very well-respected in his community, as well as the municipal community, so he's definitely helped us get some very big endorsements from some people who have great reputations locally."

While the experience is Culbreath's first on a presidential campaign, he said his time managing his own small-town bids taught him valuable lessons about the value of retail politics that he's sought to apply on this much bigger stage.

"I think everything's scalable," Culbreath said. "A good idea is a good idea. I don't care if you're trying to convince 10 people or 10,000 people, it's still a good idea."

Booker has struggled to rise in the polls with just a couple of months left until South Carolina's "First in the South" Democratic presidential primary, though the New Jersey senator has vowed to keep up the fight.

Regardless of how well Booker does in the state as a whole, Culbreath at least felt confident making one prediction.

"I think he'll win Johnston."