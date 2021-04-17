Moving SC up from fourth in Democrats' presidential primary calendar coming up again

It will be months before Democrats begin discussing their next presidential primary schedule — publicly, at least.

But when they do, expect a push for South Carolina to take on an even more prominent role than it already does in selecting presidents.

And expect some pushback, too.

In 2020, the Democrats' process was widely derided for Iowa's counting meltdown and New Hampshire's continued small-state, oversized-influence.

When the crowd came to South Carolina, Democrats ignored all previous results and came out strongly for Joe Biden, saving his chances.

That's got some stalwarts calling for change, again, by moving Nevada and South Carolina ahead of Iowa or New Hampshire in the process.

To many, placing South Carolina forward, instead of fourth, makes sense since its large bloc of African Americans (27 percent) more accurately reflects the party's makeup.

Iowa has the lead-off caucus, but it's population is only 8.5 percent Black.

New Hampshire, by its state law, holds the nation's first's primary, but it's only 2 percent Black.

Nevada is being included as a move-up possibility because of its large labor pool and Hispanic population.

Whether there's serious chance for a timing shift is the unknown, since it would mean a radical departure in the presidential norm. What is known is that the Democratic National Committee's Rule and Bylaws Committee this summer will do a post-mortem on the 2020 nominating process before looking forward to how to approach 2024.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

So far, South Carolina leaders are being mum about the next steps.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn's office said he wouldn't be commenting, but Politico recently reported that both he and former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid favor a shakeup, though Clyburn was said to be leaving the decision up to new DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison.

S.C. party Chairman Trav Robertson also said it's too early to broach what's next.

But Robertson did say that whenever the Republican-led S.C. Legislature looks at tweaking South Carolina election laws it hurts the state's economics to the potential tune of hundreds of millions of dollars that could be spent here during a presidential runup.

"Any restrictive measure as it relates to individuals voting absentee and any attempt to polarize the Election Commission could have an adverse affect on South Carolina's role in the early presidential primary nomination process," he said.

Democrats in other states know there's grumbling.

"New Hampshire takes seriously every suggestion that we should not retain our First-in-the-Nation status, and we believe that we have a strong argument for the Granite State to retain its place," New Hampshire party Chairman Raymond Buckley told Palmetto Politics.