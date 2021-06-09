Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Kathy Landing is running for mayor

MOUNT PLEASANT — Councilwoman Kathy Landing, who ran for Congress in 2020, is running for mayor.

The first-term Town Council member will be challenging Mayor Will Haynie, who announced his reelection plans in March, and compete with whoever else might enter the race in the coming months.

Both Landing and Haynie are conservative Republicans in the nonpartisan race. Landing ran for Congress in the 2020 GOP primary, losing to eventual winner Nancy Mace.

Landing, 58, is a financial planning executive who — as one of her 2020 campaign ads said — was orphaned at age 13 and went on to college at age 16, attending Duke University. She is a certified financial planner and senior vice president of investments at Raymond James and Associates.

Her website for her congressional race has been repurposed for her mayoral campaign, saying "Kathy Landing for Mayor of Mount Pleasant" on the morning of June 9, ahead of an 11 a.m. planned public announcement at a local restaurant.

Traffic congestion, maintaining green space and taxes were the three issues her website highlights, with Landing claiming: "Without my advocacy and votes on council, the town of Mount Pleasant would have likely had both tax and fee increases multiple times."

Landing was absent from a Town Council meeting in September when a budget that raised property taxes was approved.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

As a council candidate in 2017, Landing staked out a pro-business, anti-regulation platform, saying that she opposed limits on annual building permits, any increases in taxes or fees and incentives for affordable housing.

On Mount Pleasant Town Council, she has sometimes been on the lonely side of 8-1 votes, including her opposition to the 2018 ban on most single-use plastic bags and foam food containers and a 2021 extension of a ban on new apartment and condominium developments.

In both cases, she said she prefers free-market approaches to government regulations.

Haynie has also been on the short end of some 8-1 votes. In April 2020, he alone voted against reopening all of the town's parks.

Mount Pleasant is South Carolina's fourth-largest city. The mayor is not a full-time "strong mayor" as in Charleston and North Charleston but votes as a member of council and has extra duties, such as appointing committee members.

The election is Nov. 2.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.