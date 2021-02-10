Most SC teachers could get an 'emotional boost' with bill offering a one-time pay bump

COLUMBIA — Most South Carolina teachers will get a one-time jolt in their bank accounts under a bill advanced Feb. 10 in the Senate.

The measure spends up to $50 million to restore the salary bumps halted last year when the Legislature froze state government spending.

It provides a lump-sum payment for the entire increase teachers should have received in their paychecks this school year, retroactive to last July. The so-called "step increase" averages 2 percent of teachers' salary, ranging from a couple hundred dollars to more than $1,000.

Teachers, incensed when they were put on hold, consider the move the fulfillment of a promise.

It's certainly not the $3,000-per-teacher raise legislators were expected to pass when the pandemic put that additional $210 million price tag out of reach. But teacher advocates say they're nevertheless thankful, especially amid a year that's seen teachers at the center of political debates.

"The step increase is more of an emotional boost," said Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association. "We're feeling pretty beat up right now. This is really a good thing to hear that legislators know we're worth the step increase."

It also means South Carolina teachers, who are paid according to their level of degree and years in the classroom, won't lose a year when it comes to their paychecks and retirement benefits. For most, their paychecks in the coming school year will actually reflect how long they've taught.

That didn't happen as the state emerged from the Great Recession, when legislators allowed districts to suspend step increases in an effort to prevent massive layoffs amid mid-year budget cuts.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"You really want that bump. It changes things going forward forever," East said. "We're just glad to know it's coming."

There's a big exception, though, as the state's most veteran teachers won't see any of that $50 million. That's because the state stops paying for experience beyond 23 years in the classroom.

A unanimous vote Feb. 10 sent the bill to the Senate Finance Committee, where it should also easily advance. The full Senate already approved of the idea last September as part of a larger state budget plan, but the House declined to consider any of it amid the pandemic's continued economic uncertainties.

House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, promised then the House would make it a priority if the economy didn't further fall off a cliff before the session resumed last month. The House passed the bill unanimously two weeks ago.

"I'm excited the General Assembly is going to pass what they promised the teachers," said Kathy Maness, director of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

Unfreezing the salary bumps is also something Gov. Henry McMaster recommended as part of his budget plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The bill just gets it done faster, so teachers don't have to wait that long.

How quickly the money is directly deposited into teachers' accounts once the bill becomes law is largely a bureaucratic processing question. The bill directs the state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office to figure out exactly what it will cost to retroactively pay teachers and notify the state Department of Education, to distribute it to school districts.