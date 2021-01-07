Most SC Republicans voted to object to Biden victory after mob stormed Capitol

COLUMBIA — A majority of Republicans in South Carolina's congressional delegation stuck with their decision to vote in favor of objecting to President-elect Joe Biden's victory Wednesday hours after a mob incited by President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The four House Republicans who previously announced their plans to object — U.S. Reps. Jeff Duncan of Laurens, William Timmons of Greenville, Ralph Norman of Rock Hill and Joe Wilson of Springdale — followed through, as did U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of Myrtle Beach, who had previously said he was unsure how he would vote.

All five voted in favor of objecting to the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania, both of which failed overnight after the proceedings were delayed for hours as Trump supporters invaded the halls of the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to shelter in their offices or other secure locations around the complex.

The only House Republican from South Carolina to oppose the effort was newly elected U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of Charleston. She joined both of the state's Republican U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, as well as the state's lone Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia, in voting against the objections.

The House votes to object to Arizona and Pennsylvania's results failed 303-121 and 282-132 respectively. The Senate votes were 93-6 on Arizona and 92-7 on Pennsylvania.

The South Carolina objectors cited changes to election laws and unfounded allegations of fraud to explain their decision. Graham, typically one of Trump's closest congressional allies, tore into the objection efforts in a speech on the Senate floor late Wednesday night, saying Republicans needed to admit Biden won.

"It’s not going to do any good," Graham said. "It’s going to delay and it gives credibility to a dark chapter of our history. That’s why I’m not with you."