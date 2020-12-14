Most recipients never reported how they spent $43M in secret SC handouts, report finds

COLUMBIA — As legislators' local projects received more than $43 million from the state budget in the past two years, most of the recipients never reported how they spent taxpayers' money, according to the state inspector general.

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, who asked for the review in January, said the results highlight "good ol' boy politics at its worst."

"This is more than just willful blindness," the Columbia Democrat said Monday. "This is real money — tens of millions of dollars spent in a way that’s not only nontransparent, it is a willful attempt to ensure no one ever finds out how that money was spent. It’s an outrage."

In response, Rep. Murrell Smith, the House's chief budget writer, pledged more accountability in future budgets, repeating a promise he made before COVID-19 put a freeze on state spending. The Legislature declined to write a new budget this year amid the uncertainties.

"Certainly, that is not acceptable," the Sumter Republican said of the findings. "This highlights the issue. ... We will make sure there is accountability to every dollar that is spent."

The inspector general's review involved 16 state agencies that reported getting money for hidden earmarks. It's money they never requested but doled out according to legislators' wishes. The agencies don't learn who they're supposed to write a check to until after the fiscal year starts.

Last year's earmarks included $300,000 to a golf course in Barnwell, $500,000 to a YMCA in Oconee, $100,000 to a private family counselor in Charleston, $100,000 to Darlington Raceway, $500,000 to extend a walkway in Columbia and $2 million to expand a tennis center in Sumter.

A 2016 order from then-Gov. Nikki Haley requires agencies to disclose the passthroughs annually.

And a clause in the state budget directs recipients of the handouts to detail by the fiscal year's end how they spent it and provide some measure of its success.

But of the 160 local governments, churches, nonprofits and businesses identified through agencies' "hidden earmarks surveys" for 2018-19 and 2019-20, just 43 — slightly better than one in four — provided any documentation on the back end.

The recipients are supposed to report to whatever agency funneled money to them, which are in turn supposed to send findings to the Legislature's budget-writing committees. But there's no teeth in the law, state Inspector General Brian Lamkin said.

His letter Friday to Harpootlian and Gov. Henry McMaster, who also requested a review, did not detail which recipients complied or failed to submit paperwork.

"It gets lost at the end, where they don’t circle back, and agencies don’t have the ability to enforce it," Lamkin told The Post and Courier on Monday, adding legislators "can tune it up."

Smith, however, faults the agencies for not alerting legislative leaders of recipients' failure to report. That information could expose money being misspent and allow for some sort of punishment from the Legislature, he said.

Most of the earmarks are funded by budget surpluses — money that comes into state coffers above projections and can go toward one-time expenses.

But the designations are impossible to find in the budget. That's because they simply aren't there.

Instead, they're rolled up into chunks of spending described with vague words, like "sports marketing grants" and "parks revitalization."

Like his predecessors, McMaster has consistently vetoed those broad categories when the budget reaches his desk, citing a lack of transparency. And legislators usually easily override the strike-throughs.

Harpootlian, a frequent McMaster critic, blasted the governor for not being more proactive. He again called on McMaster to order his cabinet agencies not to write a check without more documentation.

And the Legislature, which expanded its Republican majority in both chambers this election, should abide by its own rules and debate the spending as part of the budget process. Legislators can't support or oppose what they can't see, Harpootlian said.

"I don't have a problem with earmarks. I have a problem with secret earmarks," he said.

The Democrat first elected in 2018 began digging into hidden earmarks last year after getting one himself. He said he didn't realize how the process worked until he got a $400,000 check through the Department of Public Safety for upgrading railroad crossings in the city of Columbia.

With COVID-19 forcing legislators to make hard choices in the upcoming budget, "this is more important this year than ever," he said. "If we’re going to choose between teacher salary increases or safety for teachers and our kids' education and protecting our elderly and this, it's not a choice. All this ought to go away."