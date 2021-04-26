More than $100M in earmarks included in SC Senate budget proposal

COLUMBIA — A new Senate rule requiring the public disclosure of more than $100 million in special projects is expected to liven up this week's budget fight, with legislators potentially needing to convince their colleagues their requests are worthy of state tax dollars.

Senators begin floor debate on a $10 billion spending proposal April 27 while facing a four-page list of earmarks that includes parks, civic centers, festivals and charities.

Such local funding has for years been hidden — rolled up in vaguely worded chunks of spending that few know about until months after the budget passes, if ever. But criticism from other lawmakers and the public prompted senators in January to adopt a new rule requiring the listing of any spending not requested by an agency — as well as who asked for it — before the floor debate kicks off.

Amounts in the list from the Senate Finance Committee include $19 million each toward convention center expansions in Greenville and Columbia, $300,000 for a boat ramp in Greenwood County, and $25,000 to the Phillis Wheatley Community Center in Greenville.

Most of South Carolina's 46 senators got at least one earmark in the spending package, according to the list that includes 90 earmarks in all.

"I do think it’s transparency, and transparency is the first step in change," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, who pushed for the rule.

The Edgefield Republican is among just 15 senators with no earmark in the proposal. Massey said he didn't ask for any.

"I think it will lead to debate on earmarks," he said of the list. "My suspicion is it will lead to people squirming in their seats and maybe some unpleasant conversations because of it."

Questioned about which he planned to raise questions over, Massey said, "Most of the ones in there I don't like. I'm disappointed by all the pork."

Senate Finance put its proposal together after a revenue update made more than $1 billion available specifically for one-time spending. That surplus is how the earmarks are funded.

Some lawmakers defend the practice as equalizing out the needs. Sen. Thomas McElveen said earmarks are a way for rural South Carolina to get much-needed state help that otherwise largely goes to urban centers, and he has no problem explaining that.

"I understand why folks would raise their eyebrows," he said about a $15 million earmark he co-sponsored to renovate the Sumter Opera House. Gov. Henry McMaster included that spending in his budget proposal too, he noted.

"Any request I put in is good for my constituents. It doesn't bother me in the slightest," McElveen said about the potential scrutiny. "There should be criticism. We need to be accountable."

His other earmarks in the list include $1.5 million to finish a greenway across Sumter, and $50,000 for the Black Cowboy Festival, which he said brings attention and tourist dollars to tiny Rembert.

If legislators are seeking money for the right reasons, then justifying the spending publicly upfront could actually help the item survive McMaster's veto pen, Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said.

When McMaster vetoes a vaguely worded spending package that no one has publicly explained — and almost no one knows what's in it, including fellow senators — then it's impossible to say, "I laid out my case" when seeking an override, he said.

Davis' earmarks include $1.5 million to bring per-student spending at the University of South Carolina at Beaufort in line with the statewide average at other public colleges.

Also in the Senate Finance package is his request to send $750,000 to New Morning Foundation, which distributes free birth control to women to reduce unwanted pregnancies. Davis began championing easy access to birth control earlier this year as part of the debate over banning most abortions. While the anti-abortion law was pushed through, it's been blocked by the courts.

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch said he looks at the listing as an "advertisement to my constituents I'm doing work at home."

"I wouldn't ask for it if I didn't think it was worthy," the Murrells Inlet Republican said.

His earmarks include $250,000 to help archaeologists pinpoint in Winyah Bay a would-be-first Spanish colony, if it had lasted beyond a few short months in 1526, and $200,000 to provide field laptops to state National Guard attorneys.

McMaster spokesman Brian Symmes called the pre-floor-debate listing a step in the right direction. The governor, who consistently vetoes the rolled-up earmarks, still wants legislators to set up a competitive grant process to let the individual agencies decide which projects are most deserving. And he's skeptical the final budget that reaches his desk weeks from now will still separately list whatever makes it through House and Senate negotiations.

"Any effort to increase transparency in the budgeting process is a win for South Carolina," Symmes said, adding the governor still believes letting agency leaders make the decisions is the best way to handle such grants.