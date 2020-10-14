You are the owner of this article.
More than 1,300 incorrect mail-in ballots sent to Charleston County voters

  • Updated
Berkeley Early Voting (copy)
Berkeley County residents vote early at the Voter Registration and Election Commission office in Moncks Corner Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Early voting is open around South Carolina. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

More than 1,300 voters in the West Ashley section of Charleston County were mailed the wrong ballots, prompting local officials to re-send new, correct ones.

The county elections office took blame for the error and has taken steps to send out the new ones covering federal, state and local races.

County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Director Joe Debney said the mistake came from within his office and hoped it would not discourage anyone from voting or losing trust in mail in voting.

The problem covered races for County Council.

Voters who requested early ballots by mail received printed ballots for District 6 when they should not have or didn't receive a District 6 listing at all, Debney said.

The miscue also affected the District 7 race, he said.

The error covers two precincts — St. Andrews District 28, covering the Shadowmoss area, and St. Andrews 3 and 4, which are closer to the Highway 17 area heading into downtown Charleston.

The replacement ballots, which feature a purple stripe on the envelope, went out Wednesday. They should be delivered in three to five days, Debney said.

In the replacement note, voters are getting a message to discard their errant ballots, but that if they have sent them in already, their new ballot will be used to replace the earlier one.

The District 6 races features Republican Darryl Ray Griffin, Democrat Kylon Jerome Middleton and Libertarian Melissa Couture.

District 7 features Republican incumbent Brantley Moody being challenged by Libertarian Sean Thornton.

So far, about 60,000 early ballots have been mailed out to voters in Charleston County.

The ballots were mailed to 1,324 voters total.

The error also affected more than 200 voters who cast ballots early in-person. According to the county  225 people received the wrong ballot for Districts 6 and 7.

For them there is no remedy, the county said, as "state law does not allow for changes to those ballots and those votes will count," according to a media release.

There errors was discovered by a citizen who detected an issue with their mail-in ballot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Schuyler Kropf at 843-937-5551. Follow him on Twitter at @skropf47.

