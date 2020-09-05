More SC voters requested absentee ballots during Democratic convention than Republican

There was more interest in voting absentee in South Carolina during the Democratic National Convention than there was during the GOP convention a week later.

In the week Democrats were on the air — Aug. 17-20 — there were 36,879 requests made by South Carolina voters for absentee ballots, according to the S.C. Election Commission.

That came as the party's theme those four nights was targeted at encouraging people to register and vote early, including by mail.

The week of the Republican National Convention — Aug. 24-27 — the number of absentee requests lagged behind the Democrats, at 25,413.

That's roughly an 11,000 vote difference.

Unlike the Democrats' messaging, GOP speakers mostly glossed over mentioning casting a ballot by mail to concentrate on reelecting President Donald Trump over Joe Biden.

S.C. election officials say that since the state doesn't register by party, it's difficult to say whether the two weeks of convention coverage was the driving force of voter interest at the time, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And state Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson said he's not ready to declare that Democrats will win the absentee ballot game this year. That's because his analysis shows it's still Republican-dominated counties generating the most interest.

"In South Carolina, Republicans have always won the absentee ballot," he said.

Still, he's quick to point out the GOP convention was around the same time that Trump and other Republicans were blasting the inefficiency of the Postal Service and the alleged weaknesses of voting by mail.

On the Republican side, party leaders say they will again push absentee voting this year and are supportive of the plan passed in the state Senate allowing all South Carolina voters to cast absentee ballots in the November general election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re sending mail, going digital, making phone calls — the whole deal," said state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick. "2018 was a record absentee push for us and these efforts will pass those numbers."

His message continued to focus on the partisan nature of how both sides see voting by mail.

"We have no problem with people voting absentee and returning their ballots in the mail," McKissick said. "We do have a problem with the Democrats trying to change the rules in the middle of the game and pushing to remove the safeguards the state has to protect voter integrity and defend against voter fraud.”

More than 322,000 people have requested absentee ballots so far this year. It's the largest such number on record, even with two months to go until the election.

Whites made up about 225,100 of the applications; Blacks were close to 89,000.

There will probably be more than 1 million votes cast absentee by the time Nov. 3 arrives.

And for those looking to vote absentee this year, realize this: The absentee ballots haven't been printed yet, so you won't see them arrive in your mailbox until some time after Oct. 2, when they're slated to go out.

It's also going to be a year in which election officials will try to make voting as easy as possible, and not just through the mail.

For example, for the first time in an election cycle, the North Charleston Coliseum (and its spread of parking spaces and multiple access roads) will be used as an early absentee voting site for Charleston voters.

County Elections Director Joe Debney said the Coliseum's interrupted schedule of entertainment shows, because of COVID-19, made the site available this year. The plan is to open it up as a voting site on Oct. 5 with up to 20 people staffing it.

"We've been waiting for years (to be able to use the Coliseum), but it was cost-prohibitive," Debney said.

For information on registering to vote, voting absentee and by mail, go to scvotes.gov.