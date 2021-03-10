More SC long-term care facilities must open to visitors under new guidelines

COLUMBIA — More long-term care facilities across South Carolina must let relatives and friends visit their loved ones after the federal government approved new state guidelines, public health officials announced March 10.

That doesn't mean a return to pre-pandemic visitations. Nursing homes and assisted-living centers still must abide by federal rules on when they can allow any outdoor or indoor visits. And when they do, the two-visitors-per-resident and 30-minute time limitations still apply.

But the announcement offers some hope for South Carolinians worried about loved ones locked away from the outside world for the last year. It means 43 of the 177 facilities that were closed this week must let relatives inside.

"Too many South Carolinians have been prohibited from visiting their loved ones in long term care facilities because of overburdensome federal guidelines," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. "Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health. These updated guidelines represent important progress and will result in many facilities opening for visitation."

The update involves how community spread is determined.

And it requires, rather than allows, facilities to use data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control in determining whether to open.

Using the newly federally approved calculations, the vast majority of facilities statewide are located in the 40 counties where transmission of COVID-19 is low enough for limited in-person interaction — provided they meet other safety protocols.

As of March 9, about 72 percent of the 688 state-regulated, long-term care facilities in South Carolina allowed some form of visitation this week — indoor, outdoor or both — while 26 percent were completely closed to visitors. It's unclear what's happening at the 18 facilities that did not submit their weekly status report to DHEC as required.

Of the 177 not allowing visitors, 43 of those cited high COVID-19 rates as their sole reason for not opening, according to DHEC.

What kind, if any, visitations the homes allow is based primarily on the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 locally, according to federally approved rules posted by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

They should not allow any indoor visitation if COVID-19 is widespread in the county where the facility is located, defined as more than 10 percent of test-takers being diagnosed with the virus.

After the federal Medicaid agency agreed with DHEC's calculations, 40 of the state's 46 counties fall under that threshold.

Still, that's not the only determining factor.

If anyone who lives or works in the facilities has tested positive in the last two weeks, even outdoor visits shouldn’t happen. That rule hasn't changed. The state does, however, give exceptions for “compassionate care” visits.

Of the 688 long-term care facilities DHEC regulates, there are active outbreaks at 145 of them, defined as at least one resident or staffer testing positive in the last 14 days. That’s a 33 percent decrease in a month.

McMaster believes vaccinations should factor into visitations.

But federal rules aren't at all connected to whether residents and their visitors have gotten their shots, even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidance this week that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Vaccinating South Carolina's long-term care residents and staff began 10 weeks ago through a federal contract with Walgreens and CVS pharmacies. Most have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, as the pharmacies have visited nearly all twice and expect to wrap up a third visit by month's end, according to data from the pharmacies.

The Moderna vaccine they are getting requires two shots four weeks apart. But a third round is needed since many people at each facility either weren’t able to get a shot or declined to roll up their sleeve during the pharmacists’ initial visit.

More than 101,000 shots have been put in residents' and employees' arms, and about 35 percent of them are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Nearly 1,900 residents and 29 workers of long-term care facilities have died with COVID-19 over the last year, representing 25 percent of all coronavirus fatalities statewide, according to the latest data.