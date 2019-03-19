COLUMBIA — Even with the 2020 Democratic presidential primary field already overflowing with candidates, more prospects are coming to South Carolina to test the waters as they continue to consider their own potential campaigns.
The latest would-be contenders to visit the critical early primary state Tuesday were U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, both of whom said they are actively exploring the possibility of joining the pack.
Moulton, a third-term congressman, started his two-day trip with a veterans roundtable in Columbia. As a Marine combat veteran himself who served four tours in Iraq, Moulton lobbed pointed critiques of President Donald Trump's military policies.
"I personally don't believe we have a commander-in-chief who gets it," Moulton said of Trump in response to a question about the president's use of the 9/11 military force authorization to justify other interventions. "He dodged his own generation’s war, and I think he’s on the wrong side of ours."
Trump received five deferments from the military draft for Vietnam, four for education while in college and another through a medical exemption.
Moulton later spoke to the University of South Carolina College Democrats club. While he said he knows he would be an underdog, Moulton said he plans to make a decision on whether to run next month and is traveling to states like South Carolina mostly to listen to voters about what changes they want to see in national politics.
"We need people who understand what service is all about, who are actually doing this for the right reasons, who understand what it's like to serve the country, not just a political party or a political ideology," Moulton told reporters after the veterans roundtable.
On Wednesday evening, Moulton is set to attend a meet-and-greet at the home of James Smith, the Democratic former state lawmaker who ran unsuccessfully for S.C. governor last year. Though Smith is a longtime supporter of former Vice President Joe Biden, he said Moulton could be a valuable addition to his party's presidential field.
"I believe in who he is and what he's about," Smith said. "It's about the commitment that I believe is important in public service, the kind of commitment that knows it's just not about you, and we need leaders who exude that and focus on a sacrificial commitment to the people they serve."
McAuliffe, who also led the Democratic National Committee in the early 2000s before becoming Virginia's chief executive, spent the day in Columbia visiting the Statehouse, speaking to students at Allen University and meeting with Mayor Steve Benjamin and former S.C. Gov. Jim Hodges.
He then attended a meet-and-greet at the home of Carol and Don Fowler, who both chaired the S.C. Democratic Party and remain highly active in state politics, hosting several 2020 candidates.
The Fowlers recalled how McAuliffe played a pivotal role securing South Carolina's place in the early primary schedule during his tenure as DNC chairman, when he looked to expand the party's reach beyond the "predominantly white" states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
McAuliffe told about 50 local Democrats gathered at the Fowlers' house that he intends to decide in the next few weeks about whether or not he will run for the White House.
"I do think it's important that we have governors' voices in this conversation because governors at the end of the day are responsible for keeping people safe," McAuliffe said. "We have to balance budgets, we have to create jobs, we have to build roads, we have to clean roads."
Sticking by a longtime personal rule not to speak ill of other Democrats, McAuliffe nonetheless said the party's voters should look at candidates that have a track record of achievement and the fortitude to take on Trump.