Mississippi doesn't fly its Confederate state flag anymore. The Citadel won't either.

Mississippi no longer flies its own state flag with the Confederate battle emblem in it.

And now The Citadel doesn't either.

Quietly this week the school unilaterally took down the Mississippi state flag from inside Summerall Chapel where it flew alongside the banners of all 50 U.S. states — Alabama through Wyoming — above the pews.

After a check with legal counsel, the school reasoned that even though the flag includes the Confederate symbol (blue X with 13 white stars) it's not covered by the Statehouse's Heritage Act.

The 2000 legislation gives lawmakers oversight of most all of the state’s historical displays, particularly if it's Confederate, stipulating items may not "be relocated, removed, disturbed, or altered" without approval of two-thirds of both chambers.

Citadel spokesman John Dorian said the Mississippi flag isn't protected just because it's Confederate-themed.

"If the state of Mississippi is not going to fly the flag, then we aren't going to either," Dorian told Palmetto Politics, which raised the question this week.

"It's not covered (by the act) as far as we know," Dorian added.

The ouster leaves an empty space — and alphabetically a vacancy — between Minnesota and Missouri inside the chapel.

Mississippi lawmakers voted June 28 to permanently retire the state's Confederate-themed flag, sending it to a museum following this spring's national outcry against police brutality and racism tied to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

White supremacists in the Mississippi legislature had added the Confederate portion to the Magnolia State's flag in 1894 as a backlash to the political power African Americans had gained in the aftermath of the Civil War.

The Citadel's move joins a wave of other governments which have scrubbed the flag-formerly-known-as-Mississippi's from display. When President Donald Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore on July 3, the site's Mississippi flag pole was noticeably empty.

Still, there's an ongoing Confederate flag dispute at Summerall chapel. The school's Board of Visitors is on record supporting the removal of a Confederate naval jack from inside which has been flown there since 1939.

The Post and Courier previously reported that in August 2013, then-Citadel Chaplain Joel Harris removed the Confederate flag there, believing he had received authorization to replace it.

The Citadel returned the flag to its spot a month later after what Harris described as pressure from alumni.

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office later opined in June 2014 that the Heritage Act protected that flag.

The dispute doesn't mean examining Confederate culture on campus has gone dormant. School president Glenn Walters this month announced creation of a committee to study campus structures named for historical figures.

That came as The Citadel’s African American Alumni Association renewed its call to change the name of Johnson Hagood Stadium, which honors a distant Citadel graduate who was a former governor, slave owner and Confederate general.

Walters cautioned though "we are not at liberty to unilaterally change the structures protected by the Heritage Act, and The Citadel is committed to always follow the law."

Meantime, Mississippi is in the process of finding a replacement flag, minus the Confederate emblem. Voters there will pick a design in the Nov. 3 election.

When that happens, The Citadel will fly the replacement, Dorian said.