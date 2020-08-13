Mick Mulvaney recalls 'tremendous experience' working for Trump in SC speech

COLUMBIA — In one of his first speeches since leaving the White House earlier this year, former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday he had a "tremendous experience" working for President Donald Trump and disputed any notion that they separated on hostile terms.

As proof that his departure was amicable, Mulvaney said that when Trump called him about his decision to replace him with his friend and former congressional colleague Mark Meadows, the president also offered him lifetime privileges at all of the 19 Trump-owned golf courses around the world.

"If anyone wants to go play Doonbeg in Ireland, I'm your contact, OK?" Mulvaney said to laughs during a meeting of the Building Industry Association of Central South Carolina. "That's a great place to play."

By the time he left the White House in March, Mulvaney had been Trump's right hand man for almost 15 months, more than double the tenure of Trump's first full-time chief of staff, Reince Priebus. Mulvaney initially left his post as a South Carolina congressman in 2017 to become Trump's budget director for about two years.

Mulvaney recalled a late-night meeting with Trump in which he laid out a laundry list of tasks to complete: a briefing on an overseas incident, an upcoming meeting with congressional Democrats, addressing the Secret Service's concerns about an overbooked campaign rally, mediating between "three Cabinet secretaries fighting over who gets to sit next to you on Air Force One" and fixing the fence around the White House, which was late and over-budget.

The extensive catalog of problems prompted Trump to interrupt and ask Mulvaney what exactly his job entailed.

"I would summarize it this way," Mulvaney said he responded: "I do all the crap you don’t want to do, and I’m the one who has to tell you all the stuff you don’t want to do."

"When you do that for 14 months for the president of the United States, it can start to wear on you," he added.

So when Trump called him in March to tell him it was time to move on, Mulvaney said he thought Trump was "absolutely right" and told him he approved of Meadows as a successor, adding that the two of them had already been talking about it for months.

Sign up for updates! Get the latest political news from The Post and Courier in your inbox. Email

Sign Up!

"I have been through the longest government shutdown in history, the Mueller investigation, the impeachment and then we were at the beginning of the coronavirus at the same time," Mulvaney said. "So I said, 'Mr. President, I think now would be a really good time.'"

Mulvaney contrasted his own account to media portrayals of him falling out with Trump amid a dysfunctional White House, insisting those stories were incorrect.

Other than those few stories, though, Mulvaney said he did not want to discuss private conversations with Trump, at least until he is out of office. That's why, he added, he was "disappointed" in Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton, who penned a tell-all book after his acrimonious exit from the White House.

"I thought he violated that sense of propriety," Mulvaney said.

Though Mulvaney was appointed special envoy to Northern Ireland upon his exit from the White House, the coronavirus pandemic has prevented him from traveling overseas and forced him to conduct "diplomacy over the phone."

In brief comments to The Post and Courier after his speech, Mulvaney said he is not considering running for elected office again, explaining that he's not interested in becoming governor and supports both of South Carolina's U.S. senators, Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott.

"People are talking about Lindsey losing, but I don't see that happening," Mulvaney said. "I think Tim should run for president, but that's just me."

He had previously reportedly been interested in becoming president of the University of South Carolina. But that gig ended up going to former West Point general Robert Caslen, whose predecessor, Harris Pastides, stayed in the post for over a decade.

Instead, asked by an attendee what's next for him, Mulvaney said he's enjoyed spending more time at home with his family than he has in years.

"Typically what you do is you join some corporate boards, you give some speeches and teach at schools," Mulvaney said. "That's a really boring answer, I'm sorry."