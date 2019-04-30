Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney says he's not interested in another job with the Trump administration.
The job he has, Mulvaney said Tuesday, is great. That the word "acting" is still in front of his title doesn't bother him, either.
"The boss doesn't care. I don't care. And the people who work for us don’t care," Mulvaney said of his qualifying role in President Donald Trump's White House.
"I am the chief of staff. I perform those functions," the former South Carolina congressman continued.
"The president and I get along very, very well. We're all just 'acting' anyway because he could fire any of us, except Mike Pence. He could wake up one morning and fire the whole Cabinet. So you're only there at the pleasure of the president, so the title really doesn’t matter."
Mulvaney made his remarks Tuesday during the Milken Institute's annual global conference in California, where he was interviewed on-stage by Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo.
To date, Mulvaney has held three different roles within the Trump administration.
In 2016, the fiscal conservative was named the White House budget chief. Mulvaney later secured a concurrent role in 2017, in which he temporarily served as head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau at the same time he was director of the Office of Management and Budget.
On Tuesday, Mulvaney confirmed he will stay in his current role through the 2020 election cycle.
"This is the last job I want in the administration," Mulvaney said.
He also said he does not anticipate any other personnel changes to be made within the Trump administration in the coming months. Mulvaney did, however, take a jab at his predecessor, John Kelly.
Mulvaney said the retired Marine general "openly let everybody know who worked for him that he hated his job. Every single day he told people how much he hated his job."
"That was a mistake," Mulvaney said, adding that the comments took a toll on staff morale in the West Wing. Now, Mulvaney claimed, the White House is "a fun place to work."
At the start of the on-stage interview, Mulvaney admitted he was in pain and told the crowd he was experiencing kidney stones.
"But it's better than going to the meeting with Chuck and Nancy at the White House," Mulvaney joked dryly.
Mulvaney's comments came the same day Trump held a White House meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats to discuss a possible infrastructure package.