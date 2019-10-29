People who live, drive and work near Joint Base Charleston should expect minimal impact when Melania Trump visits the base and a nearby school Wednesday.

Trump and second lady Karen Pence will meet with children at Lambs Elementary School and later with service members at the base.

Times of her arrival and departure have not been announced. The visit is not open to the public.

The most visible public evidence of their tour is expected to last just a few minutes at most.

North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said about 3,200 feet of Dorchester Road will be blocked off temporarily, but only when their motorcade travels from the school to the base.

"It will be quick," Johnson said.

Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to welcome the pair when they arrive, his office confirmed Tuesday.

Their flight into South Carolina is not expected to impact civilian flights in or out of Charleston International Airport, airport spokeswoman Caroline Axman said.

The visit has prompted preparation mode at Joint Base Charleston and the school to make sure everything is ready.

Lambs Elementary Principal Jamie McCarthy said the school had been coordinating closely with the White House to make sure rooms were set up properly and that students were being informed about the magnitude of the visit by the wives of the president and vice president.

"We are just hoping to show them that we are an elementary school that represents the community, as well as the military, and we are are very diverse school," McCarthy said.

Lambs Elementary has an enrollment of 389 students. McCarthy estimates about one-third come from military families.

During the visit, the school's two fifth-grade classes will be participating in the Red Cross pillowcase project, which is aimed at preparing children for emergencies. McCarthy said students will be learning calming techniques they can use in stressful situations.

Following the school visit, the first and second ladies will visit Joint Base Charleston’s emergency operations center. The first lady will then deliver a message of gratitude to service members and their families, the White House said.