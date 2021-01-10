Meet Mara Mellstrom, the right-hand woman for SC's Rep. Nancy Mace

COLUMBIA — It did not take long for U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace to decide who would be tasked with overseeing her new congressional office.

Within moments of her victory getting called in the wee hours of election night, Mace turned to her campaign manager, Mara Mellstrom, and posed the question she had refrained from asking in the weeks leading up to that day, worried about jinxing the outcome of the race.

"You're coming to D.C. with me, right?" said Mace, R-Daniel Island.

Mellstrom spent the weeks after frantically building out Mace's new operation, flying back and forth to Washington for orientation, hiring a full staff, locking down office space, reaching out to seasoned congressional operatives for advice and finding her way through the maze of hallways that comprise the U.S. Capitol complex.

At just 29 years old, Mellstrom is among the younger chiefs of staff on Capitol Hill. More than 80 percent of chiefs of staff and deputy chiefs of staff in the U.S. House are older than 32, according to a 2019 study, and a majority of them are men.

But in an interview with The Post and Courier, Mellstrom said she's not intimidated by the work ahead.

"There's a lot of good people supporting me and around me, and Nancy's the best boss I could ever ask for," Mellstrom said. "Everything will be OK."

Mellstrom got her start in politics while a student at Boston University, when she interned on the Massachusetts reelection campaign of then-U.S. Sen. Scott Brown. She enjoyed the experience enough to go back to work for Brown again upon graduating for his Senate campaign in neighboring New Hampshire.

While both races ended in losses, they hooked Mellstrom on campaigns and earned plaudits from Brown, who stayed in touch with her over the years.

"She's just hard-charging, very personable, very direct, and I think what'll do her well is that she's exceedingly organized and has always worked in very high-pressure situations," Brown told The Post and Courier from New Zealand, where he is now the U.S. ambassador. "She's a no-nonsense type of person but also deferential to other people's suggestions."

After a stint as the legislative manager for the Foundation for Government Accountability, a conservative think tank that flew her around the country to meet with state lawmakers, Mellstrom returned to New Hampshire to join former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush's 2016 presidential campaign there.

When that effort also ended in defeat, Mellstrom went west to Arizona, working on a pair of ballot initiative campaigns, one dealing with school funding and another opposing marijuana legalization. Given that Mace supports legalizing marijuana, Mellstrom said her work on that proposition shows "how big Nancy Mace's tent is," willing to bring in people with differing opinions.

Mellstrom went on to work for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both on his campaign and in his office, and for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce before she decided that 2020 would be the cycle that she wanted to manage a campaign for the first time and started looking at some of the top races around the country.

Her resume ended up in the hands of Mace, who leapt at the opportunity to hire a woman to lead her bid to become the first Republican woman elected to Congress from South Carolina in one of the country's most competitive U.S. House races.

"When you're running a lean campaign, I wanted to make sure I had a jack of all trades — someone who understands campaigns, understands policy and understands how important communication would be," Mace said. "She fulfilled all of those requirements."

Mellstrom moved into an apartment above Mace's garage, and the two worked out of Mace's home together for much of the campaign, developing a tight bond along the way.

That's the type of relationship that's critical for success on the Hill as a young chief of staff, said Justin Stokes, who transitioned from campaign manager to chief of staff for former U.S. Rep. Richard Hanna, R-N.Y., at just 27 years old before later becoming the executive director of Audubon South Carolina.

"There's a professional relationship but it's a really personal one, too, because these people are placing their careers in your hands," Stokes said. "People know that you're in a way speaking for that member of Congress, whether it's your staff or other people, so even at a young age you carry a lot of weight in that role."

During congressional orientation, both Mace and Mellstrom were just trying to stay on top of the flurry of tutorials, meetings and interview requests.

At one point during their first week, Mace had an interview with a national media outlet on one side of the Capitol followed by a meeting with a member of GOP leadership about committee assignments just nine minutes later on the other side.

The two sprinted across the complex, and Mellstrom pulled out her phone to take a video for Mace's social media as they closed in on the destination. They made it to the meeting three minutes early.

"We were out of breath and laughing ... and it was just so representative of what we just accomplished," Mace said. "We worked hard, but we do it with a smile on our faces, we enjoy the process, and we're going to do whatever it takes to be successful."