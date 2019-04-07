COLUMBIA — Bills on medical marijuana, tax reform and gun background checks are among those officially doomed for the year by the South Carolina Legislature's self-imposed deadline.
Bills not advanced from one chamber to the other by Thursday have little shot of making it into law this year. That's because measures that don't meet the crossover deadline require a two-thirds vote to even be considered before the session ends May 9. That's a high hurdle for anything remotely contested.
But it doesn't mean those measures are dead. Since this is the first year in the two-year legislative session, debate can pick up in January wherever bills sit when legislators adjourn next month.
Here's a look at where some of the most talked-about bills stand:
Not a chance
Medical marijuana: Despite a years-long push by some of South Carolina's most conservative legislators, bills that would allow people suffering from chronic ailments — including post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis, crohn’s disease and cancer — to legally use marijuana have yet to advance to either chamber's floor. GOP Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort, the effort's leading backer, turned an anonymous attack mailer to his advantage, saying its absurdity "underscores the intellectual deficiency of the opposition." Who paid for it to show up in mailboxes last month remains unknown. But opponents include law enforcement leaders, and they're not budging from their positions.
Tax reform: The year began with South Carolina’s business leaders pushing for a massive revamp in the state's tax code. The state Chamber of Commerce called for lowering corporate and personal income taxes, eliminating sales tax exemptions, cutting property taxes on businesses and at least simplifying business license taxes. None of that is remotely close. Last month, a House study panel tentatively approved broad concepts for sales and income tax changes. House Speaker Pro Tem Tommy Pope, the panel's chairman, introduced an income tax bill March 27. The sales tax bill remains in the works.
Gun legislation: Bills on either side of the gun debate have gone nowhere. That includes legislation by Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, to extend the FBI background check period from three days to five days — versions of which he's pushed in every session since the 2015 shooting at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church, when nine black parishioners were gunned down. Kimpson managed to get a hearing last month, but the bill didn't advance. Neither has any other bill expanding gun background checks in this gun-friendly state. But neither have various "constitutional carry" bills that would allow adults to carry a gun, openly or concealed, without getting a weapons permit.
Offshore drilling: A bill authored by House Judiciary Chairman Peter McCoy, R-Charleston, seeks to ensure drilling won't occur off South Carolina's shores by banning the construction of any infrastructure on the land to support it. A competing bill by Upstate Republicans would ban any government agency in the state from doing anything to deter offshore drilling. A House subcommittee has set a hearing on the bills for Wednesday, which happens to coincide with the crossover deadline.
Bills that could squeak by this week
Lighted Uber logos: A bill filed last week in response to the death of 21-year-old University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson, who was slain after getting into the wrong vehicle, would require drivers for Uber and other ride-booking companies to put lighted logos in their windshield to help people identify their ride. The House voted to let the bill bypass the committee process. So it could make the crossover deadline if given key floor approval Tuesday.
Outlawing most abortions: Also needing initial floor approval Tuesday to make it across is legislation that would make abortions illegal in South Carolina after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, which is generally around the sixth week of pregnancy. Opponents of the bill note many women won't know they're pregnant by then. A lengthy floor fight is guaranteed. It marks GOP legislators' latest effort to curtail abortions. Even if it does win House approval this week, it's highly unlikely to go anywhere in the Senate this year.