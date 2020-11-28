McMaster's surprise announcement of COVID testing in schools was weeks in the making

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster's recent announcement that COVID-19 testing will soon be available in South Carolina's public schools seemed to come out of nowhere.

But it followed weeks of back-and-forth on hang-ups that include whether districts could use their letterhead on a state parental consent form.

The news came midway through a Nov. 19 news conference organized so the Republican governor could publicly urge people to "test before turkey" to gather responsibly for Thanksgiving, as the prepared visual beside him indicated.

The shift to in-school testing, aimed at getting students back into classrooms full time, stunned pretty much everyone outside his inner circle, including state schools chief Molly Spearman, who was noticeably absent from an announcement about schools.

Bombarded with questions from district officials, Spearman's office quickly sent an email to local superintendents informing them she had no idea the news was coming, either, and she'd pass on answers when she got them.

"A lot of overwhelmed school nurses felt blindsided by it," Spearman spokesman Ryan Brown said.

But it was a lack of coordination on the timing, not the substance of what McMaster said, that was the shocker.

It came after six weeks of discussions between the state's public health and education agencies, working through the state school nurse consultant, who's jointly employed by both.

"School nurses have known it’s in the pipeline since school started," said Dawn MacAdams, health coordinator for Richland Two and immediate past president of the state Association of School Nurses. "We just didn’t know it was going to be announced."

The 220,200 rapid-result COVID-19 nasal swab tests currently available for participating K-12 public schools in South Carolina are part of the 150 million being distributed nationwide for use in schools, nursing homes, assisted living centers, historically Black colleges and tribes.

President Donald Trump announced the initiative Sept. 28, a full two months ago, in an effort to encourage more in-person learning and help contain the spread among populations particularly vulnerable to the disease becoming deadly.

While nursing homes have been locked down since March, they account for roughly 40 percent of the deaths, due to staff unwittingly spreading it. And minorities have been disproportionately affected, which experts believe results from historic health care barriers.

The federal government has already sent nearly 441,000 of the tests directly to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, hospice operations and historically Black colleges in South Carolina. In addition, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control is slated to receive 1.55 million before year's end.

So far, the agency has received about 586,000 of the tests that produce a result in about 15 minutes, instead of days. How many will ultimately go to K-12 public schools is unclear.

Whether they get any beyond the 220,200 being distributed to districts this week will depend on interest and how quickly participating schools go through them, according to DHEC.

Otherwise, they're going to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and state prisons.

Young people, especially school-age children, rarely get seriously ill from the disease that preys on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. No one between ages 4 and 20 has died from COVID-19 in South Carolina, while 71 percent of people who died were 70 and older, according to DHEC.

The hope for schools is that the ability to quickly discern whether common symptoms such as coughing, congestion and a headache are COVID-19 or something else will provide the confidence for more districts to offer a full week of in-person learning and to keep classrooms open during the winter cold and flu season.

Other states rolled out their school testing plans for the federally provided kits weeks ago. Texas started with an eight-district pilot program in mid-October. Hundreds more districts in the Lone Star State soon signed up.

One of the biggest hurdles in South Carolina was how to get the medical permission school nurses need to give them. That was largely solved by McMaster's executive order, issued Wednesday, which enabled guidelines from DHEC to serve as a standing medical prescription from a doctor.

They essentially say, "If you see 'X,' you can do this," MacAdams said.

McMaster waited to sign the order until more of the logistics were worked out. His announcement a week earlier forced some movement on the behind-the-scenes talks.

Within a day of the news conference, schools received their first batch of DHEC guidelines, including what symptoms make a student or employee eligible for the free test and a checklist for what schools must do to participate.

But much of the local planning work remains.

That includes figuring out how to dispose of the used tests and the manpower needed to make it all happen, particularly in the 79 schools statewide that lack a full-time nurse. DHEC has said an athletic trainer can sub for a school nurse in giving the tests, but chances are good that if a school lacks a nurse, it probably lacks an athletic trainer, too.

As of Friday, it was still unclear what the parental consent form, a source of disagreement for several weeks, will look like.

Messaging has also been a hang-up. After weeks of imploring parents to keep a sick child home, some fear the availability of tests at school means the opposite is far more likely to happen.

DHEC says districts can choose to offer tests outside, such as in the parking lot, for students who start feeling ill before the school day starts, as long as they don't arrive on a school bus.

But that's difficult to arrange when school nurses are already tied up inside with their regular duties, such as dispensing medicine to children, as well as the added responsibilities this year of identifying close contacts of any employee or student who tests positive for COVID-19.

"It’s going to come down to manpower," MacAdams said.

"Testing will be a good thing, especially to help our areas underserved medically, where parents may not have the resources and transportation to take a child to be tested," she said. "It's just working out the logistics in each district."