McMaster vetoes $153M in earmarks from Legislature's $10.8B spending plan

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster struck $153 million in legislators' special projects from the budget, saying they still aren't sufficiently explaining why taxpayers should foot the bill.
A new Senate rule required — for the first time — a listing of all spending legislators inserted in the state budget that agencies didn't request. As advocated, the disclosure was supposed to prompt discussion on the worthiness of individual projects. But legislators never debated any of the specifics.
So, while legislators are no longer hiding the local projects in vaguely worded chunks of spending, the budget remains far from transparent, McMaster said June 25 in vetoing 226 items.
"Disclosure of the sponsor and recipient is not enough," he said in releasing his vetoes. "The bulk of these earmarked appropriations still lack sufficient context, description, explanation of merit, or justification how the recipient intends to spend the funds."
The process also continues to lack any accountability on the back end to ensure the money is spent as intended, he added.
The Legislature will return next week to consider whether to uphold or override McMaster's vetoes. The vast majority, if not all, are expected to survive his veto pen.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.