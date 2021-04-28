McMaster: 'unreasonable' COVID restrictions, including mask mandates, need to end in SC

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster said government-mandated mask wearing and other COVID-19 restrictions need to end in South Carolina, and he's willing to do "whatever's necessary" to put a stop to them if local officials don't do so themselves.

"It’s time to start getting back to normal. I’d ask the cities and counties if they have restrictions out there, to wrap it up," he told reporters April 28 outside the Governor's Mansion. "I think some of them are being unreasonable, and if they need some help in removing those restrictions, I’ll be glad to help them."

Whether to mask up should also be a choice — not a requirement — in schools, he said, now that all employees have had the opportunity to get vaccinated, whether on their own or through clinics every district arranged with a local health care provider after workers became eligible March 8.

"It is the height of ridiculosity for a school district to make that decision for the parents," McMaster told reporters April 28 outside the Governor's Mansion.

His comments came two days after dozens of parents protested outside the Charleston County School District, calling for its mandate to become an option.

"Those parents are exactly right," McMaster said, adding that studies showed even at the height of the pandemic that the virus largely was not spread at school and when it did, it wasn't from child to adult. "If the parents do not want their children wearing masks, then they shouldn’t be required by the government to wear a mask. It’s just that simple."

School district spokesman Andy Pruitt dismissed McMaster's criticism, saying Charleston County will continue to follow the guidance of infection control specialists from the Medical University of South Carolina.

South Carolina is among just a handful of states where every school is offering a full return to the classroom. Only a few of the state's 79 districts hadn't already provided the option for all grades before legislators passed a law setting an April 26 deadline.

State schools Superintendent Molly Spearman advised districts to continue following the guidelines of public health experts. However, "if the governor feels that they are no longer needed, he has the power to issue an executive order directing districts to abandon them," said her spokesman, Ryan Brown.

McMaster said he might.

He declined to be more precise, repeating only that he would do "whatever is necessary."

He also declined to specify how long he's willing to wait on local officials, saying, "That depends on what happens. But we're getting pretty close."

Unlike other states, South Carolina never had a statewide mask mandate, though McMaster encouraged local governments last year to pass their own ordinances. That encouragement officially ended when he lifted his mandate for face coverings in state buildings March 5.

More than 1.2 million South Carolinians have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, or more than 30 percent of adults. State health officials say reaching so-called herd immunity — when enough people have immunity to prevent the virus from spreading — will require 70 percent of adults getting vaccinated.

But McMaster said dropping rates of new cases and deaths suggest we're getting there despite being far below that benchmark, noting many South Carolinians have natural immunity from having the virus and recovering.

Nearly 580,000 South Carolinians have tested positive for the virus over the last 13 months, and about 9,500 of them died, according to public health data.

McMaster, who is among South Carolinians who recovered, called it "absurd" for President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to continue calling for fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors, even while easing guidelines April 27 for outdoors.

"I think that's totally unreasonable," said McMaster, who got his first shot April 19.

Many local governments are already choosing not to renew their mask mandates when they expire.

The city of Charleston extended its mandate through May 13. But City Council voted April 20 to eliminate fines and the requirement to wear masks outdoors.

"The city of Charleston has worked hard to be both responsible and reasonable throughout the pandemic," said city spokesman Jack O'Toole.