COLUMBIA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. James Smith, suspended their campaigns Monday until further notice as the state continued preparations for Hurricane Florence.
"The governor is focused on preparing the state for the possible impact of this hurricane, and we encourage all South Carolinians to take the appropriate steps to stay safe," McMaster campaign spokeswoman Caroline Anderegg said.
In a Monday afternoon news conference, McMaster is set to order evacuations along South Carolina's entire 187-mile coastline starting at noon Tuesday.
Smith initially waited Monday morning to determine whether the hurricane would require a pause in the campaign, but by early afternoon he opted to suspend his operations, too.
“This is a time to help our friends and neighbors get ready for this potential disaster any way we can, not for politics,” said Smith. “We urge each and every South Carolinian to take appropriate measures to stay safe.”
The impending hurricane promises to disrupt the traditional trajectory of the governor's race, which usually tends to pick up steam after Labor Day. It also offers a high-profile test of McMaster's leadership under pressure as he navigates the second hurricane that has threatened South Carolina in his two years on the job.
The Nov. 6 election is just more than eight weeks away.
Florence strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane Monday and is expected to continue to grow stronger in the days ahead. The latest forecasts suggest that damaging hurricane-force winds, life-threatening storm surge and freshwater flooding are likely along portions of the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina.
As a major in the South Carolina National Guard, Smith's decision may be called up to assist with the hurricane response, as he has in years past. Smith said he has been in touch with his command and is awaiting potential activation.
Smith opened the week with a news conference Monday morning about veterans issues, pledging to elevate the state's Division of Veterans' Affairs to a Cabinet-level agency if elected.
"This is critically important to show that we in South Carolina keep faith with our veterans and the great service that they have done for our state and for our nation," said Smith, a combat veteran himself who served in Afghanistan after 9/11.
Smith cancelled a campaign fundraiser scheduled for Monday evening in Columbia.
As he oversaw state preparations for the hurricane over the weekend out of the S.C. Emergency Operations Center, McMaster already canceled a visit to Sea Island, Ga., where he had planned to attend a national Republican Governors Association event.