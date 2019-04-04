You're seeing the Palmetto Politics daily newsletter. Receive the latest political news and in-depth analysis from The Post and Courier to your inbox Monday-Friday here.
McMaster sets deadline for education reform
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a message for lawmakers: Get education reform done — and fast.
While speaking Wednesday at the Rotary Club of Summerville, the governor said 2019 is the year state lawmakers must pass education reform before the General Assembly leaves in May.
"If we don’t do it this year, I don’t know if we ever will," McMaster said.
McMaster said waiting even one year could be dire for the Palmetto State.
"If we develop a reputation for being weak in places in education, that's not good," McMaster said. "But if we ever develop a reputation for being weak in education in places and not recognizing and doing something about it, that will be a disaster. That is our weak point. That is what we have to fix."
Speaking to McMaster after his remarks to the local Rotary Club, I asked the governor about this May deadline and why it's imperative for the state.
"It is a hard deadline," McMaster told me, saying the deadline has been relayed to legislative leaders as well.
The concern, McMaster explained, is that if lawmakers do not pass a bill overhauling the state's public education system soon that companies could start taking their business to other states.
As The Post and Courier's "Minimally Adequate" series revealed, South Carolina schools are graduating students who are unprepared for basic math or other skills needed for a modern job.
And if a state like South Carolina does not have the workforce a business needs, these businesses and jobs will go elsewhere.
"It is a ferocious competition and we need to be sure that we are presenting South Carolina in its greatest strength, and one of the areas in which we could be faulted is in education," he said, referring specifically to the state's K-12 system.
McMaster said many companies are looking to the Southeast to set up businesses or expand operations. Without a strong education reform plan in place, McMaster warned South Carolina could lose out on future businesses to other states like Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and "a little bit of" Florida and Virginia.
"Because of the intense competition, we must be able to say to businesses that want to grow here, that want to invest here, that want to expand here, that we understand that in some parts of our state that would otherwise be attractive to them that we have some weaknesses in education but we are fixing them, and we are being bold and strong about it and doing it right now."
Death penalty question being raised in SC case
House Ways and Means Chairman state Rep. Murrell Smith says something must be decided soon about what should be done with Santee Cooper, South Carolina’s only state-owned utility.
Otherwise, the Sumter Republican said, it could spell disaster.
Smith tells my colleague Seanna Adcox that the utility headquartered in Berkeley County has been "paralyzed," in part by legislative inaction.
"They’re unable to operate. Employees are losing confidence. They’re concerned about their jobs. Time is not a friend of ours. We have to do something," Smith said.
Read more about the options on the table for Santee Cooper, and what could happen if lawmakers don't decide what should be done.
In other news:
- South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says he would sign the anti-abortion "heartbeat bill" into law. The reason? He tells me he has concerns about "abortion culture." Read more about how he defines it. (The Post and Courier)
- Mount Pleasant’s plastic bag ban starts April 16, but one large grocery chain has already ditched the disposable sacks and at least one other will follow suit by next week. Read more about the moves being made ahead of the ban on single-use plastics. (The Post and Courier)
- Children could be banned from tanning salons under a bill that passed in SC House on Wednesday. Lawmakers rejected arguments that it’s not government’s role to protect people from their own stupidity. Read more about the proposal here. (The Post and Courier)
- Charleston County made its case Wednesday that it has enough money from its half-cent sales taxes to come up with the $305 million it’s projected to need to extend Interstate 526 from West Ashley to James Island. But lawmakers did not take a vote on the project. Read more about the status of the project that's still seen by some as controversial. (The Post and Courier)
Have you ever wondered how right-wing memes go viral? Mother Jones has deconstructed what it calls the "anatomy of a meme." To explain it, the publication uses a meme that prominently features U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC, after the Kavanaugh hearing. Watch the video here.
Read more about the role memes could play in politics, even as early as the 2020 election.
