McMaster: SC workers eligible for vaccine need to sign up or 'go to the back of the line'

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster issued a deadline Tuesday to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process: South Carolina workers eligible to get a shot need to sign up by Jan. 15 or give up their spot in line.
The Republican governor said he, like many lawmakers, is frustrated by how slowly the doses that began arriving in South Carolina in mid-December are being doled out.
The state remains in Phase 1A, which focuses on vaccinating front-line medical workers, paramedics, and nursing home residents. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available only in hospitals for those eligible in health care, law enforcement and emergency services.
But as of Tuesday, just one third of the 146,250 doses sent to hospitals had been given.
"I am frustrated as everybody in the state is — including the legislators, including the people out there — at the pace of the vaccination," McMaster said. "We are determined to eliminate the bottleneck slowing this down."
For anyone eligible for a Pfizer shot in Phase 1A who hasn't either gotten it or made an appointment to get one in the next 10 days, "you'll have to go the back of the line. That's a hard deadline," he said. "It's like boarding an airplane."
The deadline does not apply to long-term care residents and staff, who began receiving the Moderna vaccine last week. CVS and Walgreens pharmacists are giving those shots through a federal contract.
When Phase 1B begins is still unclear. That will depend on how many appointments are made by Jan. 15 and how many days past the deadline they extend, McMaster said.
"My plan is, as soon as we have some clarity on how fast this is moving, is to allow people in the next group to go ahead and make their appointments to get their shots," he said.
Those eligible in the next round include people over 74, teachers, day care employees and people in other critical jobs.
The transition will also widen access. Instead of being limited to hospitals, shots will be available at hundreds of pharmacies, urgent care centers and doctors' offices statewide already approved by the federal government as a vaccine provider.
Legislators have become increasingly vocal in criticizing the slow rollout and have called on McMaster to take charge and change the rules laid out by the state's public health agency. Some have asked him to expand eligibility immediately.
Reasons for the bottleneck include confusion over who's eligible when, McMaster said.
"These categories will be clarified and broadened," he said.
And if the deadline doesn't speed things up tremendously, he promised to make additional changes.
While the federal government has issued guidelines, how the COVID-19 vaccines are distributed is ultimately up to each state's governor.
"I can change the rules and do whatever's necessary to get the vaccination to the people," McMaster said. "It is not moving fast enough for the people of our state."
Sen. Marlon Kimpson said he agrees with "setting a hard and fast deadline" for the eligibility categories.
"This is gross negligence at this point," said the Charleston Democrat, who's complained publicly for the last week. "I’m not so sure that deadline shouldn’t be moved up."
Sen. Tom Davis, who sent McMaster a letter Monday urging an expansion, commended the governor's deadline, calling it "the right thing to do."
"The goal ought to be maximizing the number of people who receive the vaccines," said the Beaufort Republican, noting that getting back to some normalcy will require enough people vaccinated to reach so-called herd immunity.
It's OK to set priorities for who's eligible, Davis said, "but if they’re not taking advantage of that opportunity then it needs to be opened up to the next round."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.